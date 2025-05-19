12 Vintage Dessert Fads We Think Deserve A Comeback

There is something pleasantly nostalgic about a vintage dessert. Possibly gelatinous, often a little bit over the top, and most definitely eye-catching, the unique desserts from the 19th and 20th centuries carry a sense of flair that tells the story of America's evolving food culture.

As the country entered the age of mass production and more processed ingredients, dessert trends followed suit. The rise of the American housewife brought new social pressures to produce something innovative and fun in the kitchen for new community events like neighborhood potlucks. At the same time, the Great Depression and wartime rationing forced home cooks to stretch ingredients and be resourceful, causing them to get creative about the ways in which they stretched their ingredients.

While some vintage desserts do need to be left in the past, many of these fun and delicious vintage desserts are in need of a comeback, with perhaps a modern twist. Here are vintage dessert fads we think should make a delicious return.