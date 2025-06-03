The Best Ways To Use Edible Flowers In Your Baking
Here's the thing: You've simply got to try edible flowers. They're delicious, they're charming, and they're ever so demure. (They've got an online rap for it and everything.) Plus, this is not a trend — repeat: This is not a trend. Most likely, humans have been eating flowers since prehistoric times, when we first began hunting and gathering for sustenance. They're not only beautiful, but they're also nutritious.
But let's be real: We have vitamin supplements for that. We're mostly here for the beauty, and these gorgeous garnishes deliver. "Edible flowers don't just elevate a dessert — they crown it," says Rocco Carulli, owner and executive chef at R House. "They add a whimsical flair, a pop of color, and often a delicate, botanical flavor that whispers, 'I'm fancy, but approachable.'"
Ellanor Aquitaine, founder of Oh My Veg!, adds that "Edible flowers are a fantastically low-effort way to elevate baked goods." They add to both the presentation and the flavor, she says, providing vibrancy and texture as well as anchoring the dessert to the season. "Large edible flowers such as lilacs, peonies, carnations, and roses are true attention-grabbers, while smaller and more delicate blooms like herb blossoms, daisies, and violets can signal understated elegance."
As if that's not enough, says Eduard Negodenko, landscaping expert and gardener at Avanti Landscaping, you can also get a lot out of growing edible flowers in your garden. They add color and attract pollinators, which is essential to the health of your garden, all while serving a culinary purpose, he says. What exactly is that culinary purpose vis-à-vis baking? Take a look.
Press and dry flowers to top cookies
"One of my favorite techniques is pressing edible flowers into sugar cookie dough just before baking," says Gloria Sims, plant expert and owner of Florist Empire. "It's great for such special events as bridal showers or tea parties." Although you can use any number of flowers for this type of project, Sims prefers pressed violas, pansies, and calendulas, all of which resist baking and keep their shape and color. She makes sure to refrigerate her dough and roll it out, then press the flowers on lightly. The secret? "I roll over them gently again to secure them in place. Baked, they are tiny botanical postcards — gracious, colored, and downright charming."
Julia Chebotar, owner of Health Chef Julia, also loves pressed flowers as cookie toppers. As a cooking whiz who has appeared on NBC's "Yes, Chef!" and Food Network's "Chopped," she's had plenty of opportunities to make an impression, but her favorite way is to finish flower-topped cookies with a dusting of sugar. "It's a beautiful way to bring in seasonal color and a garden vibe," she says. Try Natural Dried Pressed Edible Flowers.
Garnish pastries
Pastries are gorgeous all by themselves, but with fresh flowers atop? That's next level. "Fresh edible flowers shine when used as garnishes, as this makes the best use of their visual intensity," Ellanor Aquitaine says. They also offer lots of room for flavor experimentation. "Roses are a natural complement to Persian love cake," she says. "Basil flowers, which are peppery, zesty, and slightly bitter, can make a surprisingly tasty garnish for strawberry pastries. Just a few carefully placed petals or flower heads can make a huge difference to baked goods' taste, Instagramability, and wow factor." (And yes, Instagramability is a word, because Aquitaine says it is.)
You needn't use the flowers whole, either. Unique preparations such as dandelion honey, pickled wild garlic buds, chive-infused salt, and lilac sugar all have their place atop a creative pastry spread. These uses are non-obvious, Aquitaine says, but highly impactful.
Infuse them into syrups and cordials
Another amazing way to get more edible flower goodness into your baked creations is through infusions: syrups, cordials, honeys, and the like. "Colorful flower petals added to simple syrup not only provides color but flavor too," explains Gillian Nyswonger, founder of Prepare and Serve. However, there's an adjustment to the traditional 1-to-1 water-to-sugar ratio. "Simple syrup should be a 1-to-2 ratio, where double the amount of water is used. This consistency will 'hold' the petals evenly throughout the syrup."
As for which flowers to use, Nyswonger's fave blooms include violas, calendula, borage, and pansies. Other chefs suggest species ranging as widely as lavender, chamomile, rose, hibiscus, and elderflowers. With syrup in hand, you've got a perfect tool for glazing fruit, soaking into cakes, or mixing into frosting. "I always suggest making elderflower cordial as a fantastic beginner's introduction to foraging and edible flowers," Ellanor Aquitaine says. "The cordial can be used in cheesecakes or to macerate strawberries, which I then use on a galette."
Make floral-tasting scones
Want to bring that flavor factor to the forefront? Floral-tasting scones are the way to go. For instance, Gloria Sims says, "Lavender provides a hint of herbaceousness to lemon scones. They add a sense of seasonality and storytelling to the act of baking, connecting each product with the garden and the natural world." You can also combine rose and lemon, apricot and lavender, or lilac and orange.
As far as seasonality goes, it can be both a hindrance and a boon, says Ellanor Aquitaine: "Edible flowers are harder to source than other ingredients, especially if you live rurally. Finding a good supplier is key (look local!), but the main points to prioritize are organic and pesticide-free." Growing flowers in your own garden or planter boxes can help meet this need, or you can buy dried ones. For instance, TooGet Culinary Dried Lavender Buds are both easy to get and affordable in America.
Bake flowers onto focaccia or sourdough
Everyone loves focaccia, but why not dress it up? "Chive flowers are wonderful additions to focaccia," Gillian Nyswonger says, imparting a mild onion flavor. "Use only the colorful purple flowers, pressing them into the raw bread dough before it is baked. Alternatively, add the chive leaves and arrange them to look like flower stems."
You can also use a wider range of edible flowers, Gloria Sims says. She loves peppery nasturtiums and the floral earthiness of calendula, combining them with red onion slices, herbs, and bell peppers for extra decor. Calendula, thyme, and nasturtiums also work well on sourdough. "The flowers bake into the dough beautifully and give subtle flavor and a rustic, garden-fresh look," she says. "It's ideal for a summer or spring party." Try Edible Dried Mixed Flowers for lots of creative opportunity. For sourdough, use flatter petals, and make sure to secure them in place with egg wash, which will also protect their color, says Gloria Sims.
Garlic scapes, which are edible-flower-adjacent because the bulb at the top hasn't yet flowered, are a great way to dress up your focaccia. If you prefer, you can let them bloom and eat the purple flower. Rosehips are another adorable way to decorate focaccia, perhaps by making a woodland scene or mimicking holly berries during the holidays. (Bonus: They're about eight million times less poisonous than holly berries.)
Use them fresh on cakes
"Topping a cake with fresh edible flowers feels celebratory and earthy," Julia Chebotar says. "I love pairing florals with whipped coconut cream or yogurt-based frostings — it adds color without artificial dyes." Ellanor Aquitaine loves this application as well: "Cakes, galettes, pavolas, and Danishes are all frequent victims of my flower decorating," she says. "It's a ridiculously straightforward to create an instant impression, pull a color scheme together, or subtly marry flavors."
Gloria Sims agrees that "Fresh flowers on a cake have an instant wow factor." Being a florist, she has access to tons of options: cornflowers, marigolds, rose, and dianthus all look beautiful atop buttercream-coated layer cakes, she says. However, she cautions, it's important to wash and dry your flowers with care, then remove any bitter stems or sepals.
Decorate your brownies
Brownies are unique among baked goods in being some of the most flavorful and delicious desserts yet simultaneously some of the most visually boring. You can transform a lump of chocolate-colored brick into a feast for the eyes with bright, beautiful blooms, though. A site such as Gourmet Sweet Botanicals offers options ranging from alyssum and arugula flowers to fava and fennel florals ... and beyond. "It's like putting a floral bow tie on your brownies," Rocco Carulli says. "Suddenly, they're ready for a garden party."
Make sure you properly identify your flowers before using them, though. "Some extremely common garden flowers are not edible and are toxic," Eduard Negodenko says. "Stick to recognized edible varieties, and cross-reference with trusted sources like university extension offices or gardening books." Also, make sure to grow them organically, without the use of toxic herbicides or pesticides, to keep them food-grade.
Crystallize small blossoms or buds
If you want to really wow, consider crystallizing little blossoms or unopened flowers. "Delicate flowers like violas, borage, or tiny rose buds can be brushed with egg white and dusted with superfine sugar, then left to dry into sparkling edible gems," Rocco Carulli says. "It's an old-school pastry technique that still dazzles today." They're like edible jewelry, he adds, perfect for use on pavlovas, tarts, or plated desserts for a vintage-meets-ethereal vibe.
They also work well on baklava or Persian rose cake, Gillian Nyswonger says, while Gloria Sims enjoys using them on cupcakes and truffles, and to decorate champagne flutes. Julia Chebotar likes them on tea cakes, while Eduard Negodenko likes to candy hibiscus petals for use in desserts. If you don't have time to crystallize your own buds, you can buy sweet and charming Edible Pink Rose Buds affordably online. While they don't taste amazing, they're adorable for decorations.
Sprinkle dried petals onto cupcakes and muffins
Here's one of the easiest ways to bring a little floral fun to your baked goods: Simply grab a handful of dried petals and sprinkle them over your cupcakes and muffins. "A pinch of dried rose, cornflower, or marigold petals adds subtle beauty to simple bakes," Julia Chebotar says. "It's a no-fuss way to dress up banana muffins or oatmeal cookies without changing the flavor profile too much." Something like a Spring Flower Blend of Rose, Cornflower, and Marigold will do nicely.
Gillian Nyswonger adds that, "This natural 'Funfetti' style cupcakes or cookies is enjoyed by adults and children." She advises you to leave a few pinches of flower flakes aside so you can add them to the buttercream used to decorate the cupcakes, which ties the flavor of the cake, frosting, and topping together. "I especially like this approach for lemon poppy seed muffins with rose glaze and a petal sprinkle — it's simple but professional and adds depth," Gloria Sims says.
Make petal sugar
Petal sugar seriously could not be cuter. This writer recently got a jar of Bella Cucina Wildflower Sugar from a friend, and the floral combination of petals with the sweetness of the sugar is amazing. You can also easily make your own version at home by mixing the above-mentioned Spring Flower Blend of Rose, Cornflower, and Marigold with a more granulated sugar. If you want a single-color effect, you could also stir sugar with Nelson's Tea Cornflower Petals alone.
What do you do with it then? A better question is, what don't you? Roll chilled cookie dough in it before baking. Sprinkle it over muffins or frosted cookies. And, Julia Chebotar says, "It's lovely sprinkled on scones or mixed into shortbread dough for an aromatic boost, or around the rim of a cocktail."
Layer them into baked pasta
Didn't see that coming, did you? But yes, you really can layer flowers into baked pasta. "I love using a combination of fresh herbs and their corresponding flowers between two layers of pasta to create a laminated effect," Ellanor Aquitaine says. If you prefer, you can also press them directly into the pasta dough. "For example, basil leaves with the white blossoms, chives, wild garlic, oregano, and arugula. It's a fun activity, but also delivers all the right flavor and presentation notes."
If you're going to do this project, Aquitaine says, ravioli or lasagna sheets are best. They give you enough surface area to play with, so that the flowers and herb leaves can really show up against the noodles, cheese, and sauce. If you're feeling extra creative, you might want to try the scintillating — some might say electric — Szechuan button, which can alter your tasting experience in interesting ways.
Bake them into cookie dough
"Mixing petals directly into cookie dough brings an unexpected twist to a classic bake," Rocco Carulli says. "The flowers hold up well and create little pops of color and flavor throughout." Buttery doughs are the best kind for mixing both fresh and dried flowers into, he adds, because they provide a basic background flavor against which the floral notes come forward. "It's like the cookie is winking at you — but in a very sophisticated way."
Which flowers, you wonder? Calendula, pansies, or lavender buds are all good options, according to Carulli. Gloria Sims likes rose petals, which add a light, fragrant note to white chocolate cookies, she says. Gillian Nyswonger likes hibiscus with chocolate chips, lemon zest with begonias, and nasturtiums with orange. Pansies are very versatile, she adds, and reliably never bleed out when baked. If you find flowers do bleed, try drying them first.
Press fresh flowers into cookies
Fresh flowers work quite as well as dried flowers pressed into the tops of cookies. "This is one of my favorite techniques for buttery cookie dough," Julia Chebotar says. "I chill the dough, press in the flower petals gently, and bake. The result is rustic, botanical, and always a conversation starter."
Note that because the fresh flours stand out so much in this application, you will need whole, unblemished, symmetrical, and vibrant blooms. That can get expensive, which is why it's a good idea to grow some edible flowers in your garden if you'll want to use them often. It's totally worth the cost. "You can pay $5–$10 for a little clamshell of flowers," Eduard Negodenko says. On the other hand, "A packet of edible flower seeds costs as little as $2 to $4 and can yield dozens of blooms over the course of a growing season. Add in the cost of soil amendments and water, and your per-flower cost is pennies."
Use fresh petals on cupcakes
"Sprinkling rose petals, violets, or nasturtium on top of frosted cupcakes instantly upgrades them from sweet to chic," Rocco Carulli says. "The contrast of soft petals against fluffy buttercream adds both texture and romance. It's a perfect touch for weddings, showers, or brunch with someone you're trying to impress." All you need is a small handful of petals for one cupcake to take it from plain Jane to couture, he adds.
If you're already using flowers, Gillian Nyswonger says, why not use greenery, too? Carrot tops are amazing, she says, providing subtle sweetness, while traditional garden herbs are pretty — though their strong flavor means guests might pick them off instead of consuming them.
Mix them into ice cream
"Infusing edible flowers into ice cream feels like the perfect celebration of spring," Ellanor Aquitaine says. "I particularly enjoy using rose in almond-based ice cream or kulfi (Indian ice lollies), heady jasmine or tart hibiscus with mango, and herby basil flavors stirred through strawberry cheesecake flavored ice cream." Gillian Nyswonger enjoys lavender buds with lemon juice and zest in her ice cream recipes. Whatever flavor profile you choose, you can use flowered ice cream in cakes, pies, and cookie sandwiches.
Using them in ice cream is a good way to bring a little nutrition and culture to the dessert hour as well. "Edible flowers aren't just pretty," Julia Chebotar says. "Many are nutrient-rich, anti-inflammatory, and tied to deep culinary traditions across cultures. When used thoughtfully, they can connect modern bakers with generations of food-as-medicine wisdom." It's a way to celebrate what's growing around us, she says. Gloria Sims agrees: "Finally, using edible flowers is another form of respect for biodiversity and appreciation for the marriage between the world outside the kitchen and what takes place within it."
Freeze fresh flowers into popsicles
Okay, so this isn't exactly baking, but it's too fun to leave out. If you've already jumped on the edible flowers for savory cocktail garnishes trend, then you might already be familiar with flowers that do well in cold applications. They're also a great way to add flavor to your ice cubes, so it's no surprise they look darling in popsicles as well. You can serve these alongside ice cream bombe cakes, make them into ice cubes to surround a frozen dessert, or pop them into a bowl of sorbet and cookies for a fun summer treat.
They couldn't be easier, either. "Drop whole edible flowers into popsicle molds, top with coconut water or lemonade, and freeze — that's it," Rocco Carulli says. "The result is a crystal-clear frozen bloom that looks straight out of a boutique spa. Bonus points if you layer different petals for a stained-glass effect." Borage, nasturtium, violas, and marigolds are all great blooms for this.
Remember that storage matters
This is less a way to use edible flowers and more a tip for using them well: Take care with your storage. "Handle edible flowers with the same regard and care as any fresh ingredient," Gloria Sims says. "Their flavor will change with conditions and when harvested, so be sure to do a taste test before including them in a recipe. Nasturtiums or bachelor's buttons can have a spiciness or bitterness to them, while lilacs or honeysuckle will be sweet."
As for how to store them, fresh flowers are best eaten on the same day. Keep them in the fridge, wrapped gently in a wet paper towel, then use them stat. If you have to keep them longer, wash and dry them, then place them in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week.