The Best Ways To Use Edible Flowers In Your Baking

Here's the thing: You've simply got to try edible flowers. They're delicious, they're charming, and they're ever so demure. (They've got an online rap for it and everything.) Plus, this is not a trend — repeat: This is not a trend. Most likely, humans have been eating flowers since prehistoric times, when we first began hunting and gathering for sustenance. They're not only beautiful, but they're also nutritious.

But let's be real: We have vitamin supplements for that. We're mostly here for the beauty, and these gorgeous garnishes deliver. "Edible flowers don't just elevate a dessert — they crown it," says Rocco Carulli, owner and executive chef at R House. "They add a whimsical flair, a pop of color, and often a delicate, botanical flavor that whispers, 'I'm fancy, but approachable.'"

Ellanor Aquitaine, founder of Oh My Veg!, adds that "Edible flowers are a fantastically low-effort way to elevate baked goods." They add to both the presentation and the flavor, she says, providing vibrancy and texture as well as anchoring the dessert to the season. "Large edible flowers such as lilacs, peonies, carnations, and roses are true attention-grabbers, while smaller and more delicate blooms like herb blossoms, daisies, and violets can signal understated elegance."

As if that's not enough, says Eduard Negodenko, landscaping expert and gardener at Avanti Landscaping, you can also get a lot out of growing edible flowers in your garden. They add color and attract pollinators, which is essential to the health of your garden, all while serving a culinary purpose, he says. What exactly is that culinary purpose vis-à-vis baking? Take a look.