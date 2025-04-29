12 Creative Ways To Add Flavor To Your Ice Cubes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If there's one thing that's better than ice cubes in your drink, it's flavored ice cubes in your drink. Floating cubes of orange or lemon or even java are a bit like adding floating Popsicles to your drink without having to mess around with the pesky stick. Flavored ice cubes are refreshing and fun and just the thing you didn't know your favorite drinks needed.

The problem, of course, is that we've been so conditioned to reach for plain frozen water to put in our beverages that it may not occur to us to take things a step further and add flavoring to our ice cubes. The reality is, it usually doesn't take much more effort to make flavored ice cubes than it would to make plain ones. Often it's just a matter of filling the ice cube tray with juice instead of water. This is also not to say that these frozen treats can't be augmented with stuff. Delicate basil or mint leaves, aromatic edible flowers, and twists of citrus peels go a long way to fancying up your flavored cubes.

But even if some flavored ice cube recipes do take more time, it's worth it in the end when it comes time to taste them. And fortunately for floating Popsicle fans, flavored ice cubes work just as well in your favorite adult beverage as they do in your kids' sippy cup of apple juice (though to be fair, not all flavored ice cube recipes are interchangeable). Here's a look at 12 flavors to get you started.