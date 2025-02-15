Everything You Need To Know About Rosehips

Rosehips are one of winter's prettiest (and most delicious) assets. They have a long history across the Northern Hemisphere: North America to Europe, North Africa to Asia. Not only are they packed full of vitamin C with a tangy flavor that's perfect for tea, but they also look lovely in the garden and just as lovely in a jar on your counter. What's not to like?

As if that's not enough, they're tasty. Since roses are a popular edible flower, so it stands to reason the pseudo-fruit that develops after the petals fall would be a culinary accessory as well. Perhaps unsurprisingly, since roses are related to strawberries, rosehips are full of tart and tangy, berry-like flavor. Rosehip jam is even used in Bismark donuts, those delicious, squishy, fried rounds that bakers fill with jelly and sprinkle powdered sugar on top.

Rosehips have become more popular in recent years due to their medicinal potential and use in anti-aging treatments, even making their way onto the ingredients list of various Starbucks beverages. If ever there was a time to start using them yourself, now is the time, with tons of advice and recipes available from chefs, homesteaders, and health nuts alike. Accordingly, here's a guide to this most underrated of fall "fruits," including what they are, how to use them, and a few mistakes to avoid. Get ready to get the most out of your winter wombles or time in the garden by bringing rosehips into your kitchen and home.