What Are Garlic Scapes And How Do You Cook With Them?

If you love heading to the farmers' market and basing some of the week's menu on what you find there, you're certainly not alone. But even among all the variety and bounty of fresh produce, it's easy to fall into a rut, or simply pass by fruits and vegetables that might be a little unfamiliar. That means plenty of hidden gems can be overlooked at your local farmers' market, including garlic scapes.

These blooming stalks grow from bulbs of garlic, making the plant one of many that bear edible flowers. Garlic as a whole is pretty amazing, considering that every part of it is edible, in both its raw and cooked form. And scapes? They are flavorful and nutritious. They're also so versatile that once you start using them, you might find yourself growing your own garlic just to always have some on hand.

Garlic can be grown indoors in containers, so the process is simple for even novice gardeners. There are a variety of bulbs available for order on Amazon, from fresh Siberian hardneck bulbs to gourmet Chesnok red garlic. The key to making the most of your growing project is to really understand garlic scapes in the first place.