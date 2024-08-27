Edible Flowers: The Answer To Making All Of Your Meals A Little More Demure And Mindful

"Demure" has become the unofficial word of summer 2024, thanks to TikTok. In an August post, user Jools Lebron became an unexpected meme after describing her workplace makeup style as, "very demure, very mindful." The words have become an internet mantra, enforcing the mentality of subtle elegance above garish maximalism. It didn't take long for the trend to stretch beyond makeup and into the world of food, with content creators posting tutorials on demure table manners and food presentation.

Advertisement

The formal definition of demure, per Merriam Webster, is "reserved, modest." Now, Lebron has added a new layer to the definition by emphasizing elegance, and that rather than being fully reserved, one should adopt an aesthetic that is subtle, yet just enough to catch the eye. In a culinary world where excessive amounts of gold leaf and overflowing milkshakes are taking over, some subtlety is needed for contrast, and if you want to present a dish that is both eye-catching and tasteful, an easy solution is edible flowers.

Edible flowers come in many varieties, but the common theme is that most are small and used sparingly. They are trendy at the moment, but at the same time, these consumable flora have been featured in food for centuries by civilizations like Ancient Egypt, and they've proven to have an enduring, classic look. Edible flowers are also far more versatile than you might expect, so with that in mind, let's look at some of the best ways you can utilize them.

Advertisement