Keep Decorated Focaccia Toppings Vibrant With This Key Technique

Bread is straightforward enough that it's a useful ingredient in plenty of dishes (sandwiches get a big shoutout here), but it isn't typically eaten plain as it is on its own. There are exceptions though, and focaccia is a delicious one which can absolutely be served by itself, and your guests will still find themselves reaching for it the whole evening. It's sometimes seen as similar to pizza dough, and you can use pizza dough to make focaccia, but focaccia is lighter, made with much more yeast, and uses plenty of olive oil. It's fairly common to garnish baked focaccia bread with toppings, and if you do so properly, you'll make the dish look more impressive to guests as well as taste good.

For guidance on this, Chowhound spoke exclusively with chef Luca Corazzina, the chef de cuisine at the Italian restaurant OLIO E PIÙ. According to Corazzina, there are certain tried-and-true toppings that can make focaccia really pop out visually, but it also matters when you top them onto the bread: "To keep the colors of your toppings vibrant, it's best to add delicate or colorful ingredients, like edible flowers or fresh herbs, after the focaccia has finished baking." These herbs can include rosemary, thyme, and even a sprinkle of oregano.