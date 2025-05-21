The Old School Boiling Trick That Gives Bagels Their Signature Shine

Sure, you could just eat toast for breakfast, or even an English muffin, topped with butter and jam. But there's a reason that bagels are an American breakfast staple — something about the golden brown exterior, chewy interior, and soft, fresh flavor has us coming back for more, time and time again. So what makes bagels so special? It might not be what you expect.

As it turns out, one of the main distinguishing factors of traditional bagels is that they're boiled for at least 15 to 20 seconds before being baked. While such a brief step might seem unnecessary, it's actually essential to creating both the shiny crust that bagels are known for and their chewy, dense interior. In effect, the hot water pre-gelatinizes, or gels together, the crust, creating a protective barrier. This crust is both delicious and practical, keeping the bagel from rising too much and helping it keep its shape in the oven. Some modern bakeries do skip the boil, or swap it out and steam their bagels in the oven instead for the sake of efficiency. But, according to several dictionary definitions of "bagel," including the Oxford English Dictionary's, the word technically refers to "a dense bread roll in the shape of a ring, made by boiling dough and then baking it." So don't make a rookie mistake when you're making homemade bagels and bypass this step — otherwise, you might not even technically be making bagels at all.