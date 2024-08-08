Spicy Lemon Garlic Butter Sauce Is The Cheat Code For Great Grilled Shrimp

Not only does this combination of flavors come together quickly, but it's also a wonderful inspiration for further riffs, too. For example, you can lean into something more classic, and craft beurre blanc — an old-school French sauce made with butter, white wine, cream, and shallots. Although traditionally spooned over fish, the decadent mixture will do well with shrimp, too, and meld with a hit of spice.

Or you can mix up the bright and vegetal notes in the sauce. Try adding more citrus, like a dash of grapefruit for bitterness, or orange for sweetness. Maintaining at least some lemon is a good idea though; it's nice to have some tartness in the mix. And the herbs are also malleable: Tarragon and shrimp is a terrific combination, as is basil or some chopped chives.

Additionally, there's a wide variety of ways to alter the spice component, each of which will imbue a distinct character. If you're keen for a brighter, more pungent kick, then reach for one of the hot sauces that are actually worthy of your pantry space. Alternatively, for a more complex fermented and earthy spin, gochujang imbues a delicious savory notes. And if you're working spontaneously, a spoon or two of fridge stalwart sriracha is always welcome. So feel free to sub out on the fly; you'll just want to keep the melted butter as a dependable base.

