12 Dips For Shrimp That Aren't The Traditional Cocktail Sauce

If dipping shrimp is the topic of conversation, cocktail sauce is what is usually top of mind. The gold standard of crustacean condiments has been around since Prohibition, when serving the sauce in a cocktail glass with shrimp dangling from the edge became a popular way to repurpose said cocktail glasses (since they were no longer legally allowed to be filled with hooch). At its heart is an alluring spicy, umami mix of ketchup, horseradish, and lemon that for most folks pairs magically with shrimp.

Yet cocktail sauce also has its detractors who have an aversion to one or more of its main ingredients. Let's face it — much like anything a majority of people enjoy, it's just not for everybody. Additionally, fans of cocktail sauce also deserve a little something different from time to time, and naked shrimp with nothing on it simply lacks the proper amount of flavor to justify serving at your next shindig.

Since it's important to remember that trying different things can lead to a new appreciation of what you may take for granted, let's run down a dipper's dozen alternatives to traditional cocktail sauce with which to pimp your shrimp.