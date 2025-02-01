Is It Worth It To Splurge On More Expensive Salmon?

Is expensive salmon always worth the higher price tag? Generally speaking, yes, it is worth it to splurge on costlier salmon. Like an expensive wagyu steak, the higher price tag on certain varieties of salmon reflects the superior quality and taste of the fish. According to a seafood expert, this largely has to do with the salmon's origin.

Robert DiGregorio, director of seafood quality at Fulton Fish Market, told Chowhound exclusively, "People who believe all salmon are the same are missing out on some great eating." There are several different species of salmon, the most popular ones for eating being Atlantic, Chinook (King), Sockeye, Coho, and Pink salmon. DiGregorio explains that, not surprisingly, different species of salmon taste differently. For instance, Coho has a delicate texture and subtle flavor compared to the meaty, buttery, and rich Chinook.

However, he points out, "Even salmon of the same species can have different flavor profiles depending on where they're from. In the fish business it's generally agreed upon that Chilean salmon is not as good as European salmon, even though they are the same species. Different factors contribute to this: water quality, feed quality, pen density, etc." Chilean salmon (salmon farmed in the Patagonia region of Chile), is "perfectly edible," says DiGregorio, "but if you want a piece of buttery, melt in your mouth salmon then try a piece of Faro Island Atlantic salmon or a piece of New Zealand King salmon." Although they are more expensive, these species of salmon are worth the higher price tag if you want superior tasting fish.