The Absolute Best Fish To Use For Crispy Homemade Fish Nuggets

To make the best fish nuggets, keep in mind what sort of fish you want to avoid. Very delicate and flaky types, such as flounder, are a no-go because the process of frying up your nuggets is not gentle. There's a high chance that nuggets made with delicate fish will start to fall apart when you're frying them, or at least crumble the second you stab them with your fork. For the best fish nugget flavor and texture, you'd also want to avoid oily and strongly flavored varieties such as salmon, tuna, or mackerel.

Always remember to pat your fish dry before you begin the dredging process to help the breading stick better and promote a crispier crust . You can swap the flour with rice flour for an even more delicate and pronounced crispiness that suits fish well. When dredging fish, follow the same order for breading that you would use for chicken, i.e. alternating between wet and dry ingredients.

As far as cutting goes, make sure that all of the pieces are the same size, whether you prefer 1-inch nuggets or long sticks, so they can cook evenly. Finally, you can even prepare your fish ahead of time and freeze it until you're ready to make fish nuggets. This is great if you have an excess of fish you can't use right away. If you follow these tips, you'll have crispy, flavorful fish nuggets ready to eat whenever you want them.