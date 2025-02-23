The Simplest Bagels You'll Ever Make Only Have 2 Ingredients

How excited would you be if someone said you no longer have to carve out an entire morning or afternoon to bake up a batch of warm and chewy bagels? Sure enough, you can make delicious bagels in under an hour with just Greek yogurt and self-rising flour. This special flour already includes baking powder and salt, so you don't have to worry about adding leavening agents to your recipe. Adding moisture-rich Greek yogurt hydrates the flour, and its acidic properties activate the baking powder. It also acts as a tenderizer, delays staling, and provides a tangy flavor.

For this recipe, unsweetened Greek yogurt is the best option. The sweetened and flavored varieties may not have a high enough acid content to fully react with the leavener. It's also important to choose a yogurt with at least some fat (full fat or 2%) to ensure the dough is pliable and the crumb is tender. There are multiple accessible brands among the best high-protein yogurts to buy at the grocery store. The result is a soft and chewy high-protein bagel that only needs two ingredients. Plus, the added fat and additional protein also keep you full longer.

It all starts with combining equal amounts of self-rising flour and your favorite brand of Greek yogurt. If the dough feels sticky, you can always add extra flour a spoonful at a time. Once pliable, you finish them off just like you would any other bagel.