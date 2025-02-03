Why You Might Want To Avoid Ordering Atlantic Cod At A Seafood Restaurant

If you're a fan of light, flakey white fish, chances are you're familiar with Atlantic cod. This fish species was once a crucial backbone of the North American fishing economy, and has been popular for centuries, commonly used to make fish and chips or as a base for a simple fish dinner that can appease picky eaters with its mild flavor.

However, in the last 30 years, overfishing concerns have turned Atlantic cod into a key fish to avoid for sustainability purposes. Its stocks have been greatly depleted, particularly in the Northwest Atlantic regions where cod fisheries were once central to local economies. Though efforts have been made to restore populations, it is still considered vulnerable to extinction.

If you're considering ordering Atlantic cod at a restaurant, you should first inquire about its origins. Was it sourced from a sustainable fishery with responsible practices that's approved by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC)? If the restaurant can't confirm this designation, it's best to opt for something else on the menu to avoid accidentally contributing to ethically and environmentally unfriendly practices. The good news is that there are plenty of alternatives for white fish fanatics or seafood novices, including flavorful options you may have previously overlooked.