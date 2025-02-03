Why You Might Want To Avoid Ordering Atlantic Cod At A Seafood Restaurant
If you're a fan of light, flakey white fish, chances are you're familiar with Atlantic cod. This fish species was once a crucial backbone of the North American fishing economy, and has been popular for centuries, commonly used to make fish and chips or as a base for a simple fish dinner that can appease picky eaters with its mild flavor.
However, in the last 30 years, overfishing concerns have turned Atlantic cod into a key fish to avoid for sustainability purposes. Its stocks have been greatly depleted, particularly in the Northwest Atlantic regions where cod fisheries were once central to local economies. Though efforts have been made to restore populations, it is still considered vulnerable to extinction.
If you're considering ordering Atlantic cod at a restaurant, you should first inquire about its origins. Was it sourced from a sustainable fishery with responsible practices that's approved by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC)? If the restaurant can't confirm this designation, it's best to opt for something else on the menu to avoid accidentally contributing to ethically and environmentally unfriendly practices. The good news is that there are plenty of alternatives for white fish fanatics or seafood novices, including flavorful options you may have previously overlooked.
The concerning history of Atlantic cod
Atlantic cod has been popular across cultures for thousands of years. The species' abundance in North American seas is one of the draws that first attracted European explorers to the region. In 1602, Cape Cod, Massachusetts was named after the prized and bountiful fish, and much of New England's early economy was built on its back. Similarly, in Newfoundland, Canada, and surrounding areas, cod fishing became a central industry, and significantly shaped the region's culture.
In the mid-20th century, as technology and fishing methods rapidly advanced, populations peaked, and the demand for cod became greater, fishing boats in the Atlantic were catching massive amounts of cod. Unfortunately, this unregulated overfishing led to a sharp population decline in the latter part of the century.
In the early 1990s, after the Atlantic cod population fell to 1% of historic levels, Canada put a moratorium on further fishing efforts, decimating the Newfoundland economy. In the United States, fish stocks in New England also suffered radically. Though the ban has since been lifted, many stocks have not significantly rebounded, and current Atlantic cod fisheries are heavily regulated to ensure greater sustainability.
According to WBUR, in 2020, the U.S. nationwide catch of Atlantic cod hit a new low point of about 1.6 million pounds, compared to a high of over 100 million pounds in the 1980s. While some cod stocks, such as the ones found at Georges Bank and the Gulf of Maine, are optimistically on the rebound, it's unlikely that Atlantic cod will be the cheap, easy-to-order fish it once was any time soon.
Fish alternatives to order instead
Thankfully, giving up Atlantic cod doesn't have to mean avoiding white fish entirely, or never eating fish and chips again. If you have a serious craving for cod specifically, Pacific cod is an alternative option with a very similar taste to its Atlantic cousin, and much fewer sustainability concerns, as long as it comes from North American regions such as the Bering Sea or Gulf of Alaska.
There are also a number of other white fish varieties that can fulfill a similar purpose to cod. For fish and chips, haddock and pollock are both commonly used, and halibut, hake, or Pacific lingcod are great alternatives if you want to eat a simpler presentation aimed at highlighting the fish's delicate flavor. And even though it's sometimes derided as a "garbage fish," tilapia is a sustainably-farmed, incredibly versatile white fish that's one of the most consumed fishes in the United States.
Sustainability aside, Chef Bobby Flay claims he never orders cod in restaurants because of its supposed blandness. So, if you're up to test the seafood waters at a restaurant, why not try ordering something more flavorful instead, like a salmon or swordfish filet? Your sustainable choice might end up tasting even sweeter.