How To Achieve The Tuscan Kitchen Look
Peaking in the early 2000s, the Tuscan kitchen is inspired by the villas and farmhouses of rural Tuscany, Italy. Quite possibly inspired by Frances Mayes' bestselling book, "Under the Tuscan Sun," a memoir about remodeling a Tuscan villa, this style of kitchen is rustic and romantic, reflecting the natural landscapes of the region of vineyards and rolling hills.
In some instances, this aesthetic can hinge on tacky — fake vines, ceramic roosters, and a suffocating amount of different shades of brown can make it feel like an Olive Garden. Tuscan kitchens can feel like what someone's idea of what Italy, and European country farmhouses, look like — which is to say, not very accurate at times.
While it's not predicted that the Tuscan kitchen look will make a full comeback, unlike other vintage kitchen trends, there's an opportunity to incorporate some of the pleasant elements of this style such as warm earth tones, exposed wood and stone, and antique furniture. The trend also offers some relief from the minimalist modern kitchen, overdone with all that "Millennial gray" and sterile white. The Tuscan kitchen should feel inviting and lived-in, with nothing too perfect, unlike modern kitchens. Those of us who were children or teens in the early 2000s might find some comfort and nostalgia in these inviting, sometimes overly opulent kitchens, where we spent time eating snacks after school and hanging out with friends.
Key elements of the Tuscan kitchen
Warm colors are a defining element of the Tuscan-style kitchen, with earthy browns, terracotta, ochre, and olive greens taking centerstage. Natural materials are prioritized: Wood, stone, and wicker are often incorporated as they bring an organic, welcoming feel to the space. There should be elements of the outdoors in the kitchen, and instead of sleek and shiny finishes, textured surfaces, aged patina, ceramic, and handcrafted details are prioritized. Often, this style fuses rustic countryside with modern comfort. In practice, this could look like modern appliances set against organic elements and earthy decor.
Traditional Tuscan kitchens often feature open shelving with bowls and glassware on display, and large wooden beams overhead, or supporting wood columns. Stone, granite, and travertine are common for countertops; the flooring may also be stone, brick, or wood. Copper, bronze, aged metal, iron, and ceramic accents are popular, with colorful tile backsplashes often making an appearance. The cabinetry is commonly wood, often with a weathered finish or a splash of colorful paint. A centerpiece in many Tuscan kitchens is a large farmhouse-style table or a large kitchen island, encouraging time spent cooking together and gathering over meals.
The fun part? Not everything needs to match. Antique furniture can be mixed with modern, and not everything has to be a single accent color. The Tuscan kitchen style gives loose guidelines with the opportunity to truly make it your own.
Incorporating Tuscan design elements
A full kitchen remodel can cost on average $45,000 – this is not realistic for many of us. If you feel inspired by the Tuscan aesthetic, it doesn't require a complete renovation; strategic updates here and there can transform the space into something reminiscent of the Italian countryside. If you're buying anything new to update the kitchen, go for natural materials when possible, and even opt for salvaged, secondhand items with an aged look.
Add in some of the warm, earthy Tuscan color palette. Giving the walls a fresh coat of paint is an option, and there is also temporary wallpaper for renters. It's also possible to paint appliances to create a more cohesive look in the kitchen. Consider temporary or permanent options for backsplashes and ceramic tiling that give a pop of color or pattern. For less of a commitment, the Tuscan color palette can be incorporated through decor, like kitchen towels, mats, and rugs.
Changing out lightbulbs can make a big difference — go for soft, warm ambient lighting throughout, with some brighter lights for workspaces. Decorate lightly with Italian accessories – this could include ceramic vases, antique pottery, woven baskets displaying fruits, and wine racks. One of the easiest buys is some Mediterranean greenery — think live rosemary, basil, thyme, and oregano in terracotta pots. Have quality kitchenware on display — this could include favorite ceramic pieces, colorful glassware, artisanal cutting boards (be sure to take care of them properly), or wooden bowls.