How To Achieve The Tuscan Kitchen Look

Peaking in the early 2000s, the Tuscan kitchen is inspired by the villas and farmhouses of rural Tuscany, Italy. Quite possibly inspired by Frances Mayes' bestselling book, "Under the Tuscan Sun," a memoir about remodeling a Tuscan villa, this style of kitchen is rustic and romantic, reflecting the natural landscapes of the region of vineyards and rolling hills.

In some instances, this aesthetic can hinge on tacky — fake vines, ceramic roosters, and a suffocating amount of different shades of brown can make it feel like an Olive Garden. Tuscan kitchens can feel like what someone's idea of what Italy, and European country farmhouses, look like — which is to say, not very accurate at times.

While it's not predicted that the Tuscan kitchen look will make a full comeback, unlike other vintage kitchen trends, there's an opportunity to incorporate some of the pleasant elements of this style such as warm earth tones, exposed wood and stone, and antique furniture. The trend also offers some relief from the minimalist modern kitchen, overdone with all that "Millennial gray" and sterile white. The Tuscan kitchen should feel inviting and lived-in, with nothing too perfect, unlike modern kitchens. Those of us who were children or teens in the early 2000s might find some comfort and nostalgia in these inviting, sometimes overly opulent kitchens, where we spent time eating snacks after school and hanging out with friends.