This Is The Kitchen Renovation That Will Hurt Your Wallet The Most

For homeowners who love to cook and entertain, creating the perfect space for their culinary needs often tops the list of home renovations they want. If that's true for you, when you begin to create a budget for everything you'd like in the space, whether it's the latest look or a vintage kitchen trend like open shelves, you may experience sticker shock. A typical total remodel for a medium-sized kitchen, including materials and labor, can run you anywhere from $60,000 to more than $71,000. And one of the biggest financial hits comes from the kitchen cabinetry.

They can eat up as much as 40% of your budget, depending on factors like the kind of cabinets you choose and the labor involved in demoing the old cabinets and installing new ones. If you're wondering why they cost so much just look around your current kitchen. If the kitchen is the heart of the home, the cabinetry is the heart of the kitchen. Or perhaps more accurately, it's the foundation, and it can affect the look, feel and usability of the entire space.