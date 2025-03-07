Every McDonald's Dessert Ranked

Through the years, McDonald's desserts come and go. Gone are the hard, crunchy McDonaldland cookies that, in the very old days, came in a cardboard box with every Happy Meal. Times changed, and they began to be packaged in plastic — and then were dropped from Happy Meals altogether when McDonald's shifted to a "healthier" kid's meal in 2004. Other desserts we miss are the cinnamon donuts (available in the 1990s) and, of course, the fried apple pie. The current baked one is good (and we'll talk about it later), but it's not the same thing as that original crispy fried dessert with its sweet, gooey interior.

There are many other discontinued McDonald's desserts that people miss, but what can you find on the menu today when you need a sweet treat? We rounded up every dessert from cookies to pies to ice cream and ranked them from worst to best. Although we have to admit, even the desserts ranked towards the worse side of the list can really hit the spot when you have that certain craving. Of course, it's all subjective, and perhaps you disagree. Read on for our ranking of McDonald's sweets.