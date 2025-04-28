Every Chili's Appetizer, Ranked

With locations in all 50 states plus the District of Columbia, there's no denying Chili's has become a well-known American restaurant. Heck, all you have to do is mention the iconic Baby Back Ribs jingle, and people start singing it in their heads — sorry if it gets stuck on a loop. Regardless of whether you like going to Chili's for American classics or Tex-Mex-inspired eats, the appetizers deserve some of your attention. Not only are they a great way to start a meal, but some of them are quite tasty. Of course, you probably don't plan on ordering them all, so which ones are worth your time and money?

I recently went to my local neighborhood Chili's with a friend and ordered all 11 appetizers on the menu. After tasting them each, I ranked them from worst to best, and I'll be the first to admit that the results surprised me a bit. A closer look at my methodology and ranking criteria can be found at the end, but for now, suffice it to say that the dishes with the best flavor and texture lead the pack. Before we get ahead of ourselves, though, let's see how each of Chili's appetizers measured up so the next time you stop in, you can stick to the good stuff.