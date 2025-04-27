19 Chain Restaurants With Amazing Happy Hour Deals
The cost of everything seems to be soaring these days, and that "treat yourself" mentality may have had to take a backseat to more boring — sorry — practical priorities. The good news? Tons of national chain restaurants are dishing out some incredible deals for happy hour — so going out won't have to always feel like a guilty splurge. Whether it's a cheap dinner date, a post-exercise snack, or just a good excuse to hit the town — happy hour is truly a perfect pocket of time to go out and revel in some food and drinks without breaking the bank.
Happy hour isn't just about booze. From half-off appetizers to enticing entrées and discount desserts — you can score some seriously delicious food for a lot less if you know where to look and, more importantly, when to go. We've rounded up 20 must-visit restaurant chains that are serving up great food for even better prices. Just keep in mind that hours and availability can vary by location, so it's always worth checking to make sure your local chain has the goods before getting there.
Applebee's
With nearly 1,500 locations nationwide, Applebee's is a super easy go-to for happy hour deals. While it's limited to weekdays only, Applebees is generous with their timing — available from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and again late night from 9 p.m. till close, this double bill feature makes Applebee's a solid option to head to after work, or for ending a night out with an affordable bite to eat.
For drinks, draft beers typically run between $3-$5, with select glasses of wine in the $4-$5 range. You can snag their house Margarita or a Long Island Iced Tea for just $4-$5. On the food side, a range of appetizers are half-price during happy hour — think boneless wings, mozzarella sticks, and onion rings for around $5-$7 each. Dining with a date or a group of hungry mates? The restaurant has shareable favorites too, like spinach & artichoke dip, chips & queso, and pretzels with beer cheese dip.
Chili's
Chili's has long been a familiar staple, known for its Southwest-inspired menu. While food is no longer an option on their happy hour menu, their deals on drinks are still a stand out. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, you can grab 16-ounce beers for only $3, 22 ounces for $4, and house wine for $5. If tequila is your thing, be sure to check out their Margarita of the month for just $6, or partake in one of their signature Tequila Trifecta cocktails — a mix of el Jimador Silver Tequila, 1800 Reposado Tequila, Jose Cuervo Gold Tequila, and triple sec — for only $7.
Ready for the best part? Chili's happy hour runs all day during the weekend, making it a flexible spot to get that budget-friendly buzz.
Outback Steakhouse
Outback Steakhouse — the well-known Australian-themed chain — still offers a selection of happy hour drinks daily, though food doesn't seem to be part of the deal (we called around to confirm since online info can be a little spotty). While hours and offerings vary depending on the location, happy hour generally runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekends.
If you decide to drop in during one of those time frames, you can expect to get $1 off beer and wine and $2 off select spirits and cocktails. While it's a shame the Bloomin' Onion won't be part of the deal, Outback Steakhouse still makes the list if you're looking for a few savings on drinks during dinner.
Buffalo Wild Wings
For reasons unknown, few things pair better than sports, beer, and wings. If you head to one of the many Buffalo Wild Wings locations to get your fix, try to time it with their "$3-6 from 3-6" happy hour deal. While wings aren't discounted, you can snatch up a variety of tasty bites between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. We're talking $3 chips & salsa or tater tots, and $6 mozzarella sticks or everything pretzel knots.
On the drinks side, there's something for every taste: grab a Goose Island Wild Herd Kölsch for $4, Bud Light for $5, or a Voodoo Ranger's Juicy Haze IPA for just $6. If cocktails are more your style, go for a Strawberry Margarita for $6 or a Blue Long Island Iced Tea for $4.
The Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory may have one of the more wide-ranging happy hour menus around — which makes sense, considering their regular menu reads much like a novel. During happy hour, you'll find small plates and snacks like street corn, chicken taquitos, and avocado tacos for $9.50. More filling appetizers, including roadside sliders, Tex-Mex egg rolls, and chicken potstickers, go for $10.50.
For drinks, it serves an array of specialty cocktails like a Whisky Smash, Mojito, or J.W.'s Pink Lemonade for just $8.95 — the same goes for selected well drinks and wine. Prefer beer? Draft options run for $5.50, while bottled beers are priced at $4.50. So when can you nab these deals? Monday through Friday, 4 to 6 p.m., but only at the bar – so be quick to get a seat.
TGI Fridays
TGI Fridays keeps things solid and simple when it comes to happy hour. Served every weekday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and again from 9 p.m. to close, most of their items come in at just $5. That includes a handful of bar bites like their truffle "tot-chos", stuffed mushrooms, steakhouse meatballs, and the ever-popular loaded potato skins.
Drinks get the same treatment — Mojito, Old Fashioned, Mai Tai, Margarita, Electric Lemonade, and Long Island Iced Tea are all just $5. While their house wines will run you $6, you'll still find a bunch of beers (Coors, Bud Light, Blue Moon, and select imports) for $5. Fridays is another chain where availability and pricing can really vary by location, so it's worth calling ahead if you're planning to stop in.
Yard House
If you haven't been to a Yard House before, prepare yourself for a serious beer selection — with some locations having as many as 100 draft beers available. Their happy hour setup comes in two parts, but the weekday menu is where the savings are. From 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, you can get half off select apps like the four cheese spinach dip, hand-battered chicken tenders, crispy Brussels sprouts, and poke nachos. Even their pizzas — usually priced between $15.99 – $17.99 — are half off during happy hour. Drinks get a pretty generous discount too: $2 off draft beer, wine, spirits and cocktails. And if you decide to turn heads with one of their 32 ounce "half yards", you'll get $4 off of those as well.
From Sunday to Thursday, Yard House also offers a late-night happy hour from 9 p.m. to close. While it's a little bit more limited — no food deals — it keeps the same discounts on drinks, making it a choice pick for beer-thirsty night owls.
P.F. Chang's
P.F. Chang's doesn't overcomplicate their happy hour, but it still gives you a very good reason to stop by — especially since it's available all day, every day. No need to plan your visit on their terms: Whenever you show up, $5 select drinks and $10 signature appetizers are at your beck and call.
Drinks-wise, you've got some solid options: Select well drinks plus two of their signature cocktails — the Pink Lotus Cosmo (vodka, orange curacao, lime, cranberry, and lychee) and the Zen Margarita. Beer and wine? Also priced at just $5.
For food, there's a little something for everyone. For $10, you can grab their famous lettuce wraps (chicken or veggie), tempura-battered crispy green beans, crab wontons, or a six-count of pork or shrimp dumplings, served steamed or pan-fried.
Bonefish Grill
Similarly to P.F. Chang's, Bonefish Grill takes the "every day happy hour" approach. Dubbing it their "Social Hour," it runs daily from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and features a tempting lineup of shareable bites, creative cocktails, wines, drafts and spirits.
For just $7, you can choose from six cocktails — Bee's Knees, a classic Margarita, or a Paper Plane. It also offer inventive spins on the classics, like the Mango Bourbon Sour and Blueberry Lemon Drop. House wines run for $6 for a 6-ounce pour or $9 for 9 ounces. Premium wine options are $9 and $13, while draft beers are $1 off. Select spirits for single-liquor mixed drinks are priced at $7.
On the food side, their lowest-priced option is the beef & ginger potstickers for only $11. Bangin' chicken bites and crispy cauliflower with a tangy Asian fusion glaze are both $12. Of course, it wouldn't be a trip to Bonefish Grill without getting some seafood in the mix — Ahi tuna wonton crisps are $14, shrimp toast goes for $15, and grilled Mahi-Mahi sliders round things out at $17.
Red Lobster
If seafood's your game and you've got a Red Lobster nearby, you might want to try and swing by between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. That is the window to catch some of their wallet-friendly happy hour deals — just keep in mind that while most locations offer discounts on both food and drinks, some states stick to serving food-only specials. Best to check their website before making plans.
The restaurant has $5 drink picks that include 20-ounce draft pours of Blue Moon and Bud Light, 6-ounce pours of wine, and a trio of three easygoing cocktails to choose from: a classic Margarita, Long Island Iced Tea, and a Tito's Twisted Strawberry Lemonade.
In the food department, there's $2 off a selection of snackable crowd-pleasers you can reel in — lobster flatbread, mozzarella cheese sticks, crab queso, seafood-stuffed mushrooms, and a creamy lobster dip that'll be hard to pass up.
Carraba's Italian Grill
A spot at the bar is required in order to cash in on Carrabba's lavish happy hour offers. Available daily from 4 to 7 p.m., this is a bar-area-only experience — but a worthwhile one at that. $8 cocktails include an Espresso Martini, Italian Old Fashioned, and Blood Orange Margarita. Draft beers and premium spirits are priced at $3 and $6, respectively. If you're with friends or on a double date, grab a Sangria pitcher for $25 and choose from blackberry, peach or classic red. Otherwise, individual glasses of sangria and select wines come as 9-ounce pours for the price of a 6-ounce glass.
To pair with your drink, there's an enticing selection of $8 snacks: bruschette caprese, mezzaluna fritte (stuffed ravioli), calamari, and meatball sliders. Two types of focaccia bites are also on offer — one with pesto, goat cheese, and roasted vegetables, and another with shrimp in garlic-lemon butter. Rounding out the list are crispy Calabrian wings, served with your choice of Gorgonzola cheese or ranch.
Ruth's Chris Steakhouse
Slightly bemusing name aside, Ruth's Chris Steakhouse draws guests in with a happy hour it claims will "Sizzle, Swizzle and Swirl." Available every day — except Saturdays — from 4 to 6 p.m., it's a tempting excuse for an early dinner and drink. As always, be sure to check with your local spot — we called around and found these prices to be the most common, but your mileage may vary.
From the "Sizzle" realm of the menu, you can score a tenderloin skewer salad or grilled chicken caesar for just $13. Their burger, topped with crispy onions, Swiss cheese, and smoked aioli, is yours for $15 (down from $22). One of their biggest standouts is the steak sandwich, made with sliced filet mignon on garlic bread and served with hand-cut french fries — usually $24, but just $19 during happy hour.
Feeling in the mood to "Swizzle" or "Swirl"? House mixed drinks and wines by the glass go for $9, select beers are $4, and five of their signature cocktails are just $9 — a chance to enjoy that upscale flair without the full-priced tab.
Morton's The Steakhouse
If you head to Morton's any day from Sunday through Friday, between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., you'll likely be handed a menu for what it calls their "Power Hour" – a collection of top-end options at a friendlier price point.
Kick things off with a cocktail: For just $10 you can imbibe on a Farmstand Margarita, a Tennessee Smash, or, if you like the sweeter things in life, the Palm Beach Passion. Glasses of wine are available as a 6-ounce pour for $9, or 9 ounce for $12. While specific beers aren't always listed, some locations serve them for $5.
In the food department, prices range from $8 to $19, depending on location. Their petite filet mignon sandwich clocks in for a reasonable $12. Smash burger sliders are $19, and shrimp louis wedge bites come in at $15.
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
BJ's provide the goods with their snappy yet generous happy hour menu. You can enjoy deals Monday through Friday from 3 to 7 p.m., and again late night from 9 p.m. to close, Sunday through Thursday — perfect for those afternoon cravings or late-night munchies.
Available in the bar and on the patio only, chips & dips and domestic bottled beer go for just $4. Signature beers are $5 and you can get $1 off their seasonal and guest draft beers. If you're more a fan of cocktails and spirits, BJ's got you covered — their Brewhouse Margarita and call drinks are only $6.
BJ's has several inviting snack options that will run your tab up for only $7 a piece, including the mini deep dish pizza, chicken pot stickers, mozzarella sticks, and sliders. Not a bad way to fill up on a budget.
McCormick and Schmick's
Available Monday through Friday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., McCormick & Schmick's offers an expansive happy hour menu that'll be sure to satisfy your every craving.
For food, $7 gets you truffle fries, pan-roasted edamame, or wagyu carpaccio. For $9, enjoy crispy Asian calamari, heirloom tomato & avocado bruschetta, or fish tacos. More filling bites like smoked gouda flatbread, cheeseburgers, or Ahi tuna tostadas are priced at $11, while spice-seared Ahi tuna, chilled shrimp cocktail, and P.E.I. black mussels are $13.
Get your booze on with their $4.50 16 ounce domestic and specialty draft beers, $5.75 for imports and crafts, and well spirits at $6. Higher-shelf brands like Tito's, Aviation, and Bulleit are $7.50. Wine starts at $6.50, with more premium pours at $8.50. For cocktail lovers, hand-crafted classics like Moscow Mules and Margaritas are priced from $7.50 to $9.
Bahama Breeze
Ready to enjoy some island time without draining your wallet? Bahama Breeze's happy hour runs Monday through Friday from 4pm to 6pm, and again on Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. — perfect for the after-work crowd and the late-night crew alike.
Drink specials include $3 draft beers, $4 well cocktails, and $6 wines and sangrias. Of course, it wouldn't be an island getaway without tropical cocktails — think Bahama Mamas, Ultimate Piña Coladas, and Mojito Cubanos — all and more for just $5.
Hungry? Grab an order of classic or Jamaican jerk wings for $10.99. If wings aren't your thing, you'll find an impressive list of appetizers — like beef empanadas, crispy conch fritters, and coconut shrimp — are all half off, so you can kick back in vacation mode without racking up a fortune.
Red Robin
Red Robin is the place to be on weekdays between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Serving up special prices on food and drinks, their happy hour is available in the bar area only and at participating locations. Their website lists several states that don't partake in happy hour, so be sure to contact your local spot for the details.
At the bar, you'll find plenty of choices: $4 domestic beer, Truly Hard Seltzers, and House Margaritas. For just $5, sip on their signature Tito's Blue Chill cocktail or a 6-ounce glass of select wine. Long Island Iced Tea and craft beer — bottled and draft — stay budget-friendly at just $6.
A variety of appetizers and pizzas are $3 off during happy hour, including 10" Donatos pizzas, pretzel bites, fried pickles, mozzarella sticks. Got a sweet tooth? Their gourmet milkshakes are also $3 off.
Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.
Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., the only movie-based theme restaurant, certainly doesn't slouch when it comes to their happy hour specials. Available in the bar area only, you can run over there between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on any weekday and expect some solid choices on snacks and beverages.
Whether you're flying solo or sharing with a friend, $4 gets you a bucket of fries, onion rings, or garlic bread. Classic bar fare like popcorn shrimp and chicken tenders will ring up to $6. And for just $8 you can get calamari, or mac & cheese accompanied with what the brand is best known for — shrimp.
Drinks deals include well drinks and select wines for just $5, along with Margaritas and Bloody Marys — ideal pairings for a seafood excursion. If beer is more your speed, you can grab domestic brews for $3.50 and imports for $4.
Seasons 52
Monday through Thursday, from 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., head over to the Wine Bar at your nearest Seasons 52 to take advantage of their simple yet tempting happy hour.
Choose from a variety of wines and sangria for just $6, or sip one of their refreshing signature cocktails – like the Butterfly Bliss (gin, butterfly pea flower, and lemon), Sparkling Cosmo, or a New York Sour – for only $7.
While the food menu isn't extensive during happy hour, the restaurant does have a generous pairing deal: for just $12, you can get a glass of wine alongside one of their seasonal flatbreads. Whether you're in the mood for pesto chicken and mozzarella, chipotle BBQ shrimp, or all-natural pepperoni, it's a satisfying combo that'll be hard to pass up.