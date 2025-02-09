8 Fast Food Chain Pies, Ranked

Nothing compares to a home-baked pie made with love, but you might be surprised to learn that many fast food pies are quite tasty. They are undeniably convenient and most of them are handheld too, so no cutlery is needed to enjoy them. Heck, if you use the drive-thru you don't even have to get out of your car if you don't want to. As you probably suspect, some fast food pies are much better than others, even if they seem pretty similar at first glance.

To get to the bottom of it, I tasted all the popular fast food dessert pie options and ranked them from worst to best, so you can stick to the good stuff. After driving around town and picking up eight fast food pies, I took them home and tasted them all — yum! Then, I considered taste, texture, filling, price (as of February 2025 and dependent on location), and overall quality to determine my ranking. I'll explain my methodology a bit more at the end, but for now let's dive into the flaky, gooey revelations I had while tasting.

Keep reading to learn how eight pies measured up in a head-to-head competition, so the next time you crave a quick sweet treat, you'll know exactly which fast food chain to head to and why.