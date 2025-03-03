10 Menu Items You Should Avoid Ordering At Taco Bell

While the Crunchy Taco is part of Taco Bell's early 1960s origin story, the fact remains that it's just not that good. Sure, it's among the cheapest items on the menu, and it's admittedly kind of fun to see how many of them you can eat in one sitting. However, when you put the culinary magnifying glass up to the Taco Bell crunchy taco, you've got nothing but flaws.

For starters, a crunchy shell in the fast food ecosystem is simply a nightmare. These shells barely have enough structural integrity to keep the ground beef, lettuce, and cheese secure. When you toss it in a bag with anything else, it's definitely getting crushed to death. This dubious architecture also makes crunchy tacos extremely difficult to eat on the go. If the taco isn't pulverized in the wrapper, the shell will shatter into oblivion after your first bite.

There isn't anything wrong with how the Crunchy Taco tastes, so it's really on this list because it's such a pain to eat. However, its core ingredient composition also gets a penalty for how basic it is. If you're headed to Taco Bell with crunchy tacos on your mind, at least spend the extra buck to upgrade it to a crunchy taco supreme. You'll still get the messy delivery system, but at least you'll get some sour cream and tomatoes in the mix.