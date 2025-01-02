Here's How You Should Actually Be Enjoying Your Wendy's Frosty
With a unique consistency somewhere between a milkshake and ice cream, the Wendy's Frosty is a standout among fast food dessert offerings. A common question among future Frosty fans is, "Do you eat it with a spoon or a straw?" According to Wendy's, use a straw "at your own risk." While your thick Frosty will melt enough over time to make a straw workable, a spoon is generally the way to go. Another official recommendation is to use your Frosty as a fry condiment — a chef's kiss.
But here's another genius idea: Next time you order your Frosty, turn it into a refreshing, carbonated float! While Wendy's typically only has a couple of Frosty flavors available at a time — its signature chocolate and rotating seasonal options — Wendy's offers over 100 drink options. So you'll have plenty of opportunities to test and fine-tune your perfect Frosty float.
If you were frequenting Wendy's in the early 2000s, the concept of a Frosty float may sound familiar. And indeed, it was on the Wendy's menu for several years before phasing out. Nowadays, you'll need to order a Frosty and your soda separately. You can request that your Frosty cup only be filled halfway, topping it up with your beverage of choice at a Wendy's Coca-Cola Freestyle dispenser. Or, if you're grabbing dinner to-go, simply order a Frosty, a soda, and mix them together in a glass at home.
Frosty float flavor options
Wendy's recommends trying this hack with its Vanilla Frosty. But while vanilla ice cream is a classic float ingredient, the Vanilla Frosty isn't always available. If it is, it's difficult to think of a soda variety that wouldn't be nicely complemented by a crowd-pleasing flavor like vanilla. Root beer is traditional, but other soda flavors — like orange soda, Dr. Pepper Strawberries and Cream, and Cherry Coke — are definitely worth trying. Wendy's staple Chocolate Frosty should also pair well with fruity sodas or classic Coke.
When it comes to seasonal Frosties, past flavors have included Strawberry (another one to pair with Dr. Pepper Strawberries and Cream), Orange Dreamsicle (add it to orange or cream soda for a tantalizing treat), and Triple Berry. Other currently discontinued options like Peppermint, Pumpkin Spice, and the Pineapple Frosty introduced for Wendy's SpongeBob collab may be harder to convert into a Frosty float, but who knows? You may discover something unexpectedly delicious. We'll no doubt see new or returning favorite Frosty flavors in the future, so always be ready to brainstorm some fresh flavor combos.
If a trip to Wendy's isn't in your near future but you want to attempt this hack, try something similar at Costco. You can even add sundae toppings to the mix!