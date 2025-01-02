Here's How You Should Actually Be Enjoying Your Wendy's Frosty

With a unique consistency somewhere between a milkshake and ice cream, the Wendy's Frosty is a standout among fast food dessert offerings. A common question among future Frosty fans is, "Do you eat it with a spoon or a straw?" According to Wendy's, use a straw "at your own risk." While your thick Frosty will melt enough over time to make a straw workable, a spoon is generally the way to go. Another official recommendation is to use your Frosty as a fry condiment — a chef's kiss.

But here's another genius idea: Next time you order your Frosty, turn it into a refreshing, carbonated float! While Wendy's typically only has a couple of Frosty flavors available at a time — its signature chocolate and rotating seasonal options — Wendy's offers over 100 drink options. So you'll have plenty of opportunities to test and fine-tune your perfect Frosty float.

If you were frequenting Wendy's in the early 2000s, the concept of a Frosty float may sound familiar. And indeed, it was on the Wendy's menu for several years before phasing out. Nowadays, you'll need to order a Frosty and your soda separately. You can request that your Frosty cup only be filled halfway, topping it up with your beverage of choice at a Wendy's Coca-Cola Freestyle dispenser. Or, if you're grabbing dinner to-go, simply order a Frosty, a soda, and mix them together in a glass at home.