Every Cheesecake Factory Cheesecake Flavor Ranked
The Cheesecake Factory's menu features just about everything under the sun. Seriously, have you seen it? It's like a book. Even with all the seemingly never-ending choices on the menu, the real specialty of the house is cheesecake. I mean, the place is called The Cheesecake Factory after all. True to the chain's name, the menu offers a whopping 31 flavors of cheesecake (sometimes more with seasonal offerings). That's a lot of cheesecake, and while the ample options ensure there's something for everyone, they also make it tricky to pick which one you want — some might say it's downright impossible. It's okay, though. I've got all the details to point you in the right direction.
I recently had the pleasure of sampling every one of The Cheesecake Factory's delicious cheesecake offerings, and I'm excited to tell you what I learned. After my visit, which was sponsored by The Cheesecake Factory, I ranked the many flavors. As I'm sure you can imagine, it was no easy feat. I focused on taste, texture, presentation, and overall appeal to help me determine positioning. A deep dive into my methodology can be found at the end, but for now, let's get to the lip-smackingly good cheesecake results. I'll level with you, too. There were only a couple of flavors that my taste-testing friends and I disliked, so it's hard to go wrong with whatever choice you make, but hopefully, my insights will guide you to the perfect flavor for your preferences.
31. White Chocolate Raspberry Truffle Cheesecake
Sadly, the White Chocolate Raspberry Truffle Cheesecake scored last out of all The Cheesecake Factory's namesake offerings. Before you get upset about this, I am fully aware that this is a super popular cheesecake flavor. However, this particular recipe seriously let me down. It features all the hallmarks of a well-thought-out rendition — white chocolate and raspberry swirls in creamy cheesecake — but every other flavor was noticeably better, no question about it.
Regrettably, the flavors in this cheesecake had an off-putting taste that can only be described as medicinal. At first taste, it seemed okay, but the aftertaste was artificial. One of my taste-testing friends went so far as to say it tasted like cough syrup. Next!
30. Celebration Cheesecake
The Cheesecake Factory's Celebration Cheesecake looks like a fun-filled birthday party complete with rainbow sprinkles, but the eye-catching presentation wasn't enough to save it from a second-to-last-place ranking. Featuring layers of vanilla cake, cheesecake, mousse (strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla), and cream cheese frosting, it packs lots of flavors into a single bite. It also tastes exactly like what you'd think based on appearance, but for me and my friends, it was simply too sweet.
I can see how kids would be drawn to the Celebration Cheesecake, but the abundance of sugar overtakes the other flavors and not in a good way. I'll admit, the strawberry stands out, but the overbearing sweetness was too much, especially considering all the other fantastic flavors offered.
29. Very Cherry Ghirardelli Chocolate Cheesecake
I'm a chocolate fanatic, but there's something about the way it comes together with cherries that I have never liked. With this in mind, I wasn't surprised that I didn't really like the Very Cherry Ghirardelli Chocolate Cheesecake. If you typically love this flavor combination, you might disagree, but I stand firm in my third-to-last-place ranking.
The Very Cherry Ghirardelli Chocolate Cheesecake looks like it would taste fantastic, and I can't argue with the use of premium Ghirardelli chocolate. Even so, it wasn't reinventing the wheel regarding flavor. It certainly didn't have what it takes to outshine the other amazing menu options either — not by a long shot — and it was only slightly better than the two previous flavors. Moving on.
28. Pineapple Upside-Down Cheesecake
I was excited to try the Pineapple Upside-Down Cheesecake at The Cheesecake Factory, but unfortunately, it was another letdown. Was it bad? No, but it really pales in comparison to the other flavors on the menu.
This might come down to the specific cake we sampled, but the Pineapple Upside-Down Cheesecake didn't taste very fresh. I didn't get the sense that I was tasting real fruit. In fact, it would have been much tastier if it had chunks of pineapple mixed in, but alas, it didn't. The layers of cake were better than the cheesecake too, so not great if you prioritize creaminess. And because it contains halal beef gelatin, it isn't vegetarian either, so those following plant-based diets beware.
27. Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
There isn't really anything wrong with The Cheesecake Factory's Vanilla Bean Cheesecake per se, but there's no doubt it is miles behind many of the other flavors. Plainly put, it's just kind of boring. It has a pleasing amount of authentic vanilla bean flavor, not that artificial extract taste, and it's light and creamy — just how cheesecake should be.
The way I see it — why would you want to waste your time on something as plain as Vanilla Bean when the rest of the menu features bold, over-the-top flavors? I'm sure lots of people like the simplicity of the recipe, but it just wasn't my style. Plus, it's another one of the six flavors that contains halal beef gelatin. No, thanks.
26.Tiramisu Cheesecake
I generally like tiramisu quite a bit, not The Cheesecake Factory's Tiramisu Cheesecake though. It was just okay. The signature coffee and cocoa powder flavors were there, but they were lackluster at best. I wanted them to be bolder and richer, but I guess they can't all be winners.
Tiramisu is actually one of the desserts people recommend skipping at restaurants because some places skimp on the ingredients. However, I don't think that's what happened at The Cheesecake Factory. Instead, this flavor just fell flat among the tough competition. I'm sure the fact that I tried 31 flavors at once wasn't helpful, but it certainly didn't stand out in any meaningful way. Unfortunately, it's not vegetarian-friendly either due to it containing halal beef gelatin.
25. Ultimate Red Velvet Cake Cheesecake
The flavor of red velvet is one of my all-time favorite cakes, so I had high hopes for the Ultimate Red Velvet Cake Cheesecake. Sadly, it did not live up to my expectations. It's not just me either. Some people count it as one of the worst dishes on the entire Cheesecake Factory menu due in part to its whopping 1,580 calories, the highest among the cheesecake flavors.
The cream cheese frosting on the Ultimate Red Velvet Cake Cheesecake was tasty, but it was piled on much too thick for my preference. The white chocolate finish wasn't for me either. I will say that the layers of red velvet cake give a nice textural balance to the creamy cheesecake, and it's definitely a good-looking slice, but the flavor didn't do an authentic red velvet cake justice. Oh well.
24. Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake
When the Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake arrived at our table, the food runner sang its praises. Even so, it didn't win me and my taste-testing friends over. It's definitely better than the lower-ranking flavors, but we would have much rather had a straight-up Cinnabon Cinnamon Roll. Sorry, not sorry.
Our main complaint about the Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake was that it had a denser, heavier texture than many of the other flavors. The cinnamon, cream, and vanilla flavors came together nicely, but it was just meh. We did enjoy the caramel on top, but there wasn't enough of it for us. Overall, this cheesecake left us wanting more — and I don't mean more of it.
23. Low-Licious Cheesecake
When I first heard about The Cheesecake Factory's low-carb, no sugar added, gluten-free cheesecake, I didn't have high hopes for it. Honestly, I anticipated giving it a last-place ranking, but after I gave it a try, I knew that would never do. The Low-Licious Cheesecake may be more health-conscious, but you'd never know it thanks to the drool-worthy taste and texture.
I don't know what kind of witchcraft is going on in The Cheesecake Factory's corporate kitchen, but the chef who developed the Low-Licious Cheesecake recipe deserves an award. It certainly puts most store-bought cheesecakes to shame, and for anyone looking to indulge without going overboard, it's the perfect pick. Of course, most of the other full-fat flavors offered are much better (minus the eight previous ones), but the Low-Licious doesn't disappoint.
22. Cookie Dough Lover's Cheesecake with Pecans
Here is where my ranking of 31 Cheesecake Factory cheesecakes takes a serious turn for the better. From here on out, it's fair to say all the flavors have a certain mass appeal. So, say goodbye to the less-desirable options and say hello to our first undeniably tasty recipe: the Cookie Dough Lover's Cheesecake with Pecans.
As the name promises, this cheesecake is packed with lots of yummy cookie dough flavors. It's also nice and creamy, even if you don't count the massive amounts of whipped cream it's garnished with. I thought the addition of pecans was top-notch too. Actually, they were my favorite part. It was a touch too sweet for me overall, but my friends disagreed, so it managed to lock down a place in the middle of my ranking.
21. Toasted Marshmallow S'Mores Galore Cheesecake
Regarding presentation, the Toasted Marshmallow S'Mores Galore Cheesecake is a showstopper. It features Hershey's cheesecake topped with toasted house-made marshmallow and Honey Maid graham crackers. Let me tell you, it is a sight to behold. The marshmallow is even gelatin-free — plant-based diets rejoice!
After soaking up the presentation, I happily dived into a bite of the Toasted Marshmallow S'Mores Galore Cheesecake. While it was good and the chocolate flavor was on point, it fell a bit short of the eye-catching presentation. It was also just a smidge sweeter than anticipated. All in all, it was a fantastic cheesecake, but compared to the upcoming flavors, it didn't have what it takes to score higher than 21 out of 31.
20. Key Lime Cheesecake
If you love key lime pie, which features key limes rather than standard limes, there's no doubt The Cheesecake Factory's Key Lime Cheesecake has what it takes to win you over. It's tart, sweet, and extra creamy, and the vanilla crumb crust is exceptional. No surprises here — it tastes exactly like you'd expect.
The best part about the Key Lime Cheesecake is that there is no shortage of key lime flavor. It lends the perfect mix of sweet and tart to the overall recipe, something that can be tricky to achieve. I may have even given it a higher ranking, but I dropped it back a space or two because it isn't vegetarian. Even if this doesn't concern you, it limits mass appeal.
19. Dulce De Leche Caramel Cheesecake
The Cheesecake Factory's Dulce De Leche Caramel Cheesecake is one of several caramel-inspired flavors on the menu. While it didn't earn a ranking higher than No. 19, it certainly has what it takes to win a few hearts. The dulce de leche adds a nice flavor to the abundance of caramel in the recipe, and the texture is light and fresh overall.
The vanilla crust on the Dulce De Leche Caramel Cheesecake is another stand-out element. Pair it with the almond brickle on top, and you have a recipe destined for success. However, this is another one of the cheesecakes that contains halal beef gelatin, so plant-based diets shouldn't give it a second glance.
18. Original Cheesecake
I know what I said about the Vanilla Bean Cheesecake being too plain and how simplicity in cheesecake flavors is overrated, but the Original Cheesecake sure proved me wrong. Truly, it made me understand how less is sometimes more, maybe for the first time in my life.
Before I tasted the Original Cheesecake, I thought it would earn a nearly last-place position, but as you can see, it earned a much higher spot among the competition. There was something about how the layer of sour cream on top gave the overall flavor a nice tang — it really hit the spot. The crust was deliciously soft too. Honestly, I'm still shocked at how much my friends and I loved it. Still, I prefer more of a flavor overload, so 18th place felt right.
17. Fresh Banana Cream Cheesecake
The Fresh Banana Cream Cheesecake was a welcome retreat from the other rich cheesecake flavors found on the menu. While banana is not typically a top flavor for me in general, this cheesecake had the most drool-worthy aroma. The moment it arrived, we all remarked how fresh it smelled. There wasn't a trace of anything artificial, so it was off to an exceptional start before we even tasted it.
Thankfully, the aroma that accompanied the Fresh Banana Cream Cheesecake was an accurate reflection of the flavor. The Bavarian cream on top was also delicious, and it balanced out the fresh bananas, of which there were many — both on top and on the side. Even if you aren't a huge fan of banana desserts, this one might surprise you.
16. Lemon Raspberry Cream Cheesecake
Raspberry is a super popular flavor when it comes to cheesecake, and one taste of the Lemon Raspberry Cream Cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory is all you need to understand why. Built with layers of creamy lemon cheesecake, lemon mousse, raspberry-vanilla cake, and ladyfinger cookies, it's as beautiful as it is tasty. The raspberry flavor was my favorite part of this cheesecake, but the addition of lemon provides a delectable balance of sweet and tart elements. Yum!
That's a lot of positive attributes for a cake that only scored a solid middle-place ranking, but that isn't an indicator of the cake being sub-par. Instead, it should alert you to how incredibly lip-smackingly good the upcoming cheesecakes are. Buckle up!
15. Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake
Even if you aren't the biggest fan of Oreos, The Cheesecake Factory's Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake might change your mind. First of all, if you are looking for a stunning presentation, this cheesecake fits the bill. When it arrived at the table, my friends and I oohed and awed in delight.
Secondly, Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake features lots of creamy elements that expertly balance out the richness of the opposing chocolate ingredients. Delish! It appeals to chocolate lovers and people who find a solid chocolate cake too rich. For the record, I don't fall into that camp, but that will become increasingly evident as we progress into the upper half of my ranking.
14. Salted Caramel Cheesecake
There's something special about the way salt and caramel complement each other, and the Salted Caramel Cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory proves it. Not only is it uber decadent and rich, but the thick layer of salted caramel on the top also really makes the flavors pop.
If I am being picky, and I am (how else am I supposed to rank 31 flavors of cheesecake?), I'd say it could have benefited from a touch more salt. It was also a smidge denser than some of the airier cheesecakes offered. Even so, I wouldn't say my friends and I had any complaints about the way this cheesecake came together. Oh yeah, the crust is made from a blondie brownie too, and it was scrumptious.
13. Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake
When I first peeked at The Cheesecake Factory's long list of cheesecakes, I immediately thought the Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake was going to score a first-place ranking (chocolate and peanut butter are my No. 1 flavor combination). As you can see, it did not. It almost made it to the top 10, but it just didn't come together the way I had hoped. Maybe that's my fault for putting such heavy expectations on it from the jump, but either way, 13th place is where it lands.
The Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake is delicious by any standards, and the ratio of chocolate to peanut butter is spectacular. It looks stunning too. Still, the recipe had to sneak in that pesky halal beef gelatin again (so it's not vegetarian-friendly), and that definitely knocked it back several spaces.
12. Triple Berry Bliss Cheesecake
This is another one of The Cheesecake Factory's flavors that surprised me, but this time it was in a good way. The Triple Berry Bliss Cheesecake seemed as if it would just be okay based on my personal preferences, but it was done so well that I found myself marveling at how I liked it much more than anticipated.
The vanilla cake in this flavor balances out the rich creaminess of the cheesecake in expert fashion. The blend of three berries is also naturally sweet, so it doesn't give you a serious sugar overload (like the Celebration Cake or something similar). The menu description says it has a touch of citrus too, but I didn't pick up on it very much.
11. Caramel Pecan Turtle Cheesecake
Honestly, I really debated putting the Caramel Pecan Turtle Cheesecake in the top 10. It's definitely a top pick, but the competition was just too good, and it was just a smidge too heavy to clinch a top 10 ranking. Don't get it twisted, though. This cheesecake is a drool-worthy offering, for sure.
The Caramel Pecan Turtle Cheesecake boasts a rich, complex flavor — something I love. It's got fudge, pecan, brownie, caramel, and even more chocolate. What's not to love? If you prefer a lighter cheesecake, this one may not be for you, but if you're craving decadent richness, it's got you covered. It is somewhat similar to the Reese's cheesecake, but thanks to it being vegetarian, it scored a couple of places higher.
10. Lemon Meringue Cheesecake
Finally, it's time for the top 10 — woo-hoo! While it was hard to sort all of the 31 flavors into their respective rankings, the upcoming cheesecakes were undoubtedly the best of the best. Ready? Let's go. I may be a chocolate lover first and foremost, but the Lemon Meringue Cheesecake managed to wiggle its way into my heart.
The Lemon Meringue Cheesecake features layers of lemon cream cheesecake and lemon mousse with a gorgeous, toasted meringue topping and toasted lemon rinds on the side. It not only looks fantastic, but it tastes good too. Plus, it has a delectably light and creamy texture. Overall, any citrus lover would be elated to enjoy a slice. Heck, I was too, and citrus isn't normally on my radar. Well done!
9. Hershey's Chocolate Bar Cheesecake
Coming in ninth place is the Hershey's Chocolate Bar Cheesecake. Constructed out of chocolate cake, Hershey's cheesecake, chocolate frosting, and chocolate chips, it is a chocolate lover's dream. While this is enough to make me start drooling, what I like most about this cheesecake is that it put the cake first. After tasting so many rich cheesecakes, the abundance of cake in the recipe was a nice contrast. The chocolate flavor was on point too, but the diminished creaminess spoke to me.
Would I love this cheesecake as much if I hadn't tried so many other rich flavors first? Absolutely. However, if you prefer a more cheesecake-forward flavor combination, I wouldn't blame you. After all, we are talking about ranking cheesecake, not your typical sponge cake.
8. Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake
The Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory is another pleasant surprise. As the name suggests, it does in fact feature a deliciously fresh taste. Plus, it has all the classic cheesecake flavor and texture that true cheesecake aficionados have come to love. It's light and airy, and it even has a traditional graham cracker crust. Nice!
The basic cheesecake in this offering is a star all by itself, but the fresh strawberries on top are really what earned it an eighth-place ranking. They were huge, and somehow, they were all perfectly ripe and sweet. I'm sure the sugary strawberry sauce coating helped a lot in this regard, but I have no idea how they managed to source and select the perfect strawberry every time. I'm impressed.
7. Chocolate Tuxedo Cream Cheesecake
The Chocolate Tuxedo Cream Cheesecake is the perfect intersection of rich and light. If you're thinking there's nothing light about chocolate and cream, just give me a second to explain. The addition of mascarpone is the key. It's not just the light, creamy flavor either. The Cheesecake Factory infused it into a vanilla mousse, and we all know how light and airy mousse is.
Pair the vanilla mascarpone mousse with chocolate cheesecake and a thin layer of fudge cake on the bottom, and you wind up with a glorious Chocolate Tuxedo Cream Cheesecake. Hats off to the chef on this one. I ranked it seventh, but I could see Italian dessert fanatics easily awarding it a top-three position.
6. Chocolate Caramelicious Cheesecake Made with Snickers
If you're looking for a cheesecake flavor that has it all, look no further than the Chocolate Caramelicious Cheesecake Made with Snickers. It's got all the nuts, caramel, and chocolate a person could want on top of a delicious brownie crust. The moment our stellar server placed it on the table, my mouth started watering. After giving it a taste, all I wanted was more.
Truly, the Chocolate Caramelicious Cheesecake Made with Snickers was so freaking tasty I couldn't see how it wouldn't have made its way into the top part of this list. All things considered, sixth place isn't too shabby. However, you may want to share it with a friend, especially after eating an entire meal at The Cheesecake Factory because it is incredibly rich.
5. Mango Key Lime Cheesecake
I would have never guessed the Mango Key Lime Cheesecake would make it into the top five based on the name alone, but it is so delicate and flavorful that I was easily persuaded to show it off as one of the absolute best cheesecakes at The Cheesecake Factory. Hands down the best part about it is the perfectly textured vanilla coconut macaroon crust. Sure, the mango mousse and abundance of shredded coconut are also stellar, but the crust is truly the chef's kiss.
The Mango Key Lime Cheesecake stood out from all of the other fruity flavors in a seriously fantastic way. It's fresh and exciting, and all the textures give you an unbelievable mouthfeel. I could tell the coconut was the real deal too, none of that artificial flavor you get with pre-shredded coconut was present.
4. Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake
You'd be a fool not to love The Cheesecake Factory's Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake. It's delectably silky and smooth, beautifully rich and creamy, and, of course, super chocolatey. I'll admit, I'm a sucker for chocolate mousse in general, but the mix of silky chocolate cheesecake and Belgian chocolate mousse was beyond anything I've ever tasted before.
While I was joyously savoring several bites of the Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake, I was blown away by the delightful mouthfeel coating all of my taste buds. The flavor was super consistent, so not a ton of variation, but I didn't care. I wouldn't change a thing about it. In fact, I could go for a slice of it right now, and that's saying something considering how much cheesecake I consumed on this journey.
3. Adam's Peanut Butter Cup Fudge Ripple Cheesecake
Adam's Peanut Butter Cup Fudge Ripple Cheesecake is a force to be reckoned with. I don't know who Adam is, but honestly, I couldn't care less. It was everything I had hoped the Reese's cheesecake would provide but lighter and significantly more delicious. It looked spectacular too, so it was a shoo-in for third place.
The name Adam's Peanut Butter Cup Fudge Ripple Cheesecake packs a lot of descriptors in, but what is it really? Well, it features caramel-swirled cheesecake, peanut butter, mini Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and chunks of Butterfinger. Yes, please! The flavor had all the peanut butter a girl like me could possibly want. Add the chocolate and the touch of crunch, and I was in heaven. Give it a try, and you will be too.
2. Coconut Cream Pie Cheesecake
Hold onto your britches because The Cheesecake Factory's Coconut Cream Pie Cheesecake is fan-freaking-tastic! Honestly, I went back and forth for quite some time trying to determine whether or not to give it first place — that's how extraordinary it is. However, second place is nothing to scoff at, and the No. 1 pick had it beat by a hair.
The Coconut Cream Pie Cheesecake has the same coconut macaroon crust you'll find on the Mango Key Lime Pie Cheesecake, so you already know I love it. It's perfectly sweet, full of coconut shavings, and oh so delicious. Above the crust, this cheesecake features a thin layer of chocolate, a layer of vanilla custard, and coconut cheesecake. While the flavor is overwhelmingly derived from an abundance of fresh coconut, the addition of chocolate really sets it apart from the competition. Words can't describe how delicious it is. I wish I still had some left, but it never stood a chance.
1. Godiva Chocolate Cheesecake
Finally, the moment we've all been waiting for has come — and the award for the No. 1 cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory is ... the Godiva Chocolate Cheesecake! As noted, I really struggled with ranking my top two flavors, but who am I kidding? Chocolate is always going to come out on top for me, and this cheesecake's amazing flavor, presentation, and construction are a perfect example of why.
The Godiva Chocolate Cheesecake consists of chocolate mousse with Godiva chocolate cheesecake and a flourless Godiva chocolate cake base. The creamy texture and the soft crust provide a mouthfeel like no other. I could taste how the premium Godiva chocolate makes a huge difference in flavor too. It is so decadent and rich that it is truly not fair to the other offerings. I can't recommend it enough. Do yourself a favor, and indulge in a slice the next time you're at The Cheesecake Factory — you won't regret it.
Methodology explained
Strolling into The Cheesecake Factory and ordering every one of the cheesecakes on the menu is far from an everyday occurrence. However, I happily took on this taste-testing adventure. I even brought a couple of friends to help me with all the "dirty work." You should know that The Cheesecake Factory sponsored my visit, but I didn't let the company's generosity sway my results. It may have figuratively rolled out the red carpet for us, but I strive to bring you a completely unbiased review and ranking.
Not only was tasting 31 flavors of cheesecake tricky (how does one person eat that much cheesecake in one sitting?) but also ranking them was even more complicated. When it came to determining each flavor's positioning, I evaluated the boldness of flavor, the texture, presentation, potential for mass appeal, and overall taste. As you can probably tell by now, cheesecakes featuring chocolate ranked pretty high overall, but I was pleasantly surprised by quite a few, and I think you will be too.