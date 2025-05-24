14 Best Snacks To Pair With Bourbon

Bourbon is one of those drinks that doesn't need much — just a glass and maybe an ice cube or two (although purists would argue even the ice is unnecessary). Provided you've followed the rules of bourbon buying and snagged yourself a good bottle, you should be able to enjoy those flavors of vanilla, spice, oak, and caramel all on their own. But if you've ever had bourbon with the right snack, you know it can take the whole experience up a notch. Some foods can really bring out the sweetness, spice, or smoke.

We were curious to find out which snacks work best with bourbon, so we asked several bartenders, chefs, and bourbon experts for their go-to pairings. Some shared classic pairings that they turn to time after time, while others offered some unique combos they tried and were surprised to find work exceptionally well. The experts also gave tips on what kinds of flavors to look for and how to match them with different styles of bourbon. Some also gave tips on seasonal pairings. If you're looking for some snacks that make sipping bourbon even better, this list has you covered.