The Classic Boozy Ingredient That Will Take Your Bacon Jam To The Next Level

You might think that there's nothing better than some delicious, freshly-cooked bacon at the center of your breakfast (or any other meal, for that matter). And while the scrumptious salty pork product is a legend of the breakfast table, it might just be even better when transformed into bacon jam. In fact, bacon jam, in all of its sweet-but-savory glory, is a versatile delight fit for sandwiches, crackers, pancakes, pasta, and more –- heck, no judgment here if you like to eat it straight from the jar. Bacon jam comprises only a few key ingredients, notably bacon, onions, and a sweetener such as maple syrup or brown sugar — it's a similar combination of savory and sweet as that of glazed bacon. And, if you like your food with a boozy twist, you can easily step up bacon jam with the addition of a bottle of Kentucky's finest.

Bourbon and bacon make for fast friends, especially in recipes such as bacon jam. The fortified nature of bourbon gives your bacon jam lots of body and warmth. Additionally, the caramel, vanilla, and butterscotch notes that set bourbon apart from other whiskeys pair well with the sweeter elements of your jam, while bourbon's oak flavors fit well with bacon's woody smokiness. All in all, with bacon and bourbon, you've got yourself a heavenly creation fit for any meal. Recipes vary, but, in general, all you need to do to make bourbon bacon jam is to add a splash of bourbon, along with your sweeteners and seasonings, to the pan where you've softened or caramelized your onions.