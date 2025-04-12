How To Pair Your Next Cheese Board With Bourbon

When you think of alcoholic drinks to pair with some fine cheeses, your immediate thoughts might first turn to which wines you should choose. And while wine is a completely valid and beloved choice to pair alongside your next cheese board, you can also expand your pairing choices to spirits of a higher strength. Specifically, pairing cheese and bourbon can prove to be a very complementary partnership, should you choose the right cheeses and bourbon of course. Just like anything, you need to make sure you pick certain cheeses and certain bourbons that play well together, so how should you go about this?

When it comes to bourbon, you've got to remember that it's going to bring a lot more "heat" than wine or many other standard drinks. Even the weakest bourbon is going to be 40% ABV (alcohol by volume), so you're going to need to pick cheeses that can hold their own against the strong spirit. The usual advice might be that intense cheeses are to be avoided when constructing a charcuterie board, but when it comes to pairing cheese and bourbon, the opposite advice turns out to be true.