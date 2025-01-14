3 Ingredients To Keep On Hand For A Last-Minute Savory-Sweet Appetizer
Consider for a moment the catastrophe of unannounced guests. If you find yourself in the panic-inducing position of hosting with just a couple hours heads-up, you'll need an easy, holiday-friendly hors d'oeuvre to serve. There's not enough time for those creative cheesesteak sliders you saved, and you haven't exactly practiced your pinwheel-rolling technique. Bacon-wrapped dates are a treat that hits all the marks. They're both sweet and savory, effortless and elegant, and might just replace pigs in a blanket in your appetizer repertoire.
The label, "cheese-stuffed bacon-wrapped dates" was a little long-winded, but that's what these really are. The recipe is composed of a chewy date stuffed with a center of soft cheese, all wrapped in a smoky bacon blanket. It makes for the cutest hand-held canapé, bursting with flavor. This little bite with big impact is almost like all the best components of a good charcuterie board — cheese (obviously), cured meat, and dried fruit.
The easiest sweet and savory starter
Medjool dates are the ultimate snack and are the perfect variety of date for this recipe. They're easy to find at your local supermarket and have a rich caramelly taste. Select a soft spreadable cheese like feta or Brie.. Finally, the umami notes of the bacon strip brings all the flavors together (and literally holds all three delectable components together). Ina Garten even uses bacon to make gourmet appetizers, so you know you're in good company.
Now that you're acquainted with the basic bacon-wrapped concept, you're ready to experiment. You can pair the cheesy center with your favorite variety of nut (think candied pecans, almond slivers, pistachios), add fruit (fresh or dried), or include decadent chunks of dark chocolate. You could also top it all with a sweet glaze or sauce, or add a drizzle of maple syrup or honey. Don't forget a handful of toothpick spears for serving. It's a simple snack that works for any occasion. Plus, what's better than a date-centered starter to begin your next date night?