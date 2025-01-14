3 Ingredients To Keep On Hand For A Last-Minute Savory-Sweet Appetizer

Consider for a moment the catastrophe of unannounced guests. If you find yourself in the panic-inducing position of hosting with just a couple hours heads-up, you'll need an easy, holiday-friendly hors d'oeuvre to serve. There's not enough time for those creative cheesesteak sliders you saved, and you haven't exactly practiced your pinwheel-rolling technique. Bacon-wrapped dates are a treat that hits all the marks. They're both sweet and savory, effortless and elegant, and might just replace pigs in a blanket in your appetizer repertoire.

The label, "cheese-stuffed bacon-wrapped dates" was a little long-winded, but that's what these really are. The recipe is composed of a chewy date stuffed with a center of soft cheese, all wrapped in a smoky bacon blanket. It makes for the cutest hand-held canapé, bursting with flavor. This little bite with big impact is almost like all the best components of a good charcuterie board — cheese (obviously), cured meat, and dried fruit.