Yes, You Can Make Beef Jerky In The Oven

If necessity is the mother of invention, we certainly have her to thank for the savory snack that is beef jerky. The term "jerky" most likely comes from the Incan word "ch'arki," which simply means "dried meat." Hundreds of years later, we're still enjoying jerky as a tasty road trip snack or easy protein while camping. Though store-bought beef jerky can be pretty expensive, it's fairly easy and cost-effective to make in your oven at home — no special equipment required.

Using your oven for homemade beef jerky not only makes this snack even more cost-effective, it also simplifies the process. There's no need to purchase or learn how to use a dehydrator or smoker — instead, you can just prep the beef and pop it in the oven to cure. Ovens are also built to maintain a steady temperature with little to no monitoring, which isn't always true for dehydrators and smokers.

Of course, whenever you're heating anything for a long period of time, certain safety protocols are crucial. You should never leave a heat source unattended while it's turned on, so plan to make your jerky on a day when you'll be at home. It's also best to start your jerky early in the day, so you're awake and ready to handle anything that goes wrong. Additionally, most meat drips a bit as it dries out, so be sure to line your oven with tin foil to prevent liquid from getting on the heating element.

