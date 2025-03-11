Make Easy Homemade Pretzels Using This Store-Bought Shortcut

If you consider yourself a culinary novice, making soft pretzels from scratch can be an overwhelming task. When you're in the mood for a chewy salt-covered snack and Costco's prepared pretzel rolls aren't always available (though they haven't been discontinued), mixing and kneading your own homemade dough doesn't exactly seem appealing. Luckily, you can use pre-made, refrigerated pizza dough to make perfectly chewy pretzels in no time. All you need to do is divide the dough into even portions, shape into pretzels, and prepare accordingly.

Believe it or not, when you compare recipes for homemade pizza dough versus chewy pretzels, many of the same ingredients are used. Both are made with a combination of all-purpose flour, water, fat like butter or olive oil, sugar, salt, and yeast. Therefore, transforming store-bought pizza dough into soft and chewy pretzels makes perfect sense.

To make these simplified snacks, start by kneading a bit of extra flour into pre-made pizza dough. Once the dough becomes less sticky, divide and shape. While pizza dough pretzels are fairly simple to make, you still want to drop your pretzels in an alkaline bath before baking. An alkaline bath is essential when making pretzels since it changes the pH of the dough and speeds up the browning process. Use a lye solution or a combination of hot water mixed with baking soda. As with any homemade recipe, once the pretzels are prepped and bathed, brush them with egg wash, add a sprinkling of coarse salt, and bake.