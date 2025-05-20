14 Ways To Eat Sweet Potatoes For Breakfast

Potatoes already have a well-earned place at the American breakfast table, and you can do nearly anything with a sweet potato that you do with a regular one. With their unique flavor, sweet potatoes offer even more possibilities than their non-sweet counterparts — for instance, a golden Yukon in a bowl of oats would be simultaneously bland and overwhelming, but a sweet potato, helped along with a sprinkle of brown sugar, has a perfect place there.

In general, there's a multitude of ways to cook sweet potatoes, and this is just as true at breakfast, so you never have to get bored with one application. You can look forward to not only their warm, earthy sweetness dancing hand-in-hand with coffee across your palate, but also feel good knowing that these delightful tubers – the orange ones, at least – are giving you a whopping dose of beta-carotene, which your body converts into vitamin A. Regular spuds can't offer you as much, nor do they provide that associated gorgeous color. Sweet potatoes also pair excellently with savory breakfast flavors as well as those more sugar-focused, so take notes — breakfast is about to get a lot (or a little) sweeter.