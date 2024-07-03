Waxy Vs Starchy Potatoes: Which Types To Use And When

Waxy potatoes are characterized by low starch and high moisture levels. This makes the flesh slightly firm to the tooth, although once you sink your teeth in, you'll find that it has a creamy quality thanks to the moisture. These tubers also have thinner waxy skin, hence their name. When you slice a waxy potato open, the flesh should be a little bit shiny, reflecting the high water content.

The types of potatoes do not break down when you cook them, which is why they are best for dishes in which you want them to retain their shape, like roasted potatoes or herbed potato salad. Conversely, waxy varieties make lousy mashed potatoes because the firm flesh will not easily give under the pressure of a potato masher, leaving you with big chunks throughout the dish. Another key trait is higher sugar content, which will lend a slightly sweet flavor to whatever dish you make.

Waxy potatoes tend to be on the small to medium side, such as fingerling potatoes or yellow. Another sign to look for is red skin, as most of these varieties fall under the waxy category, including the popular Red Bliss potato. There are also new potatoes, which are actually just potatoes harvested at a young age, and may come from a variety of different cultivars.

