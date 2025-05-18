12 Can't-Skip Items In Costco's Seafood Department

Costco is a top spot to stock up on frozen breakfasts, bakery items, and even patio furniture. However, the members-only warehouse store also has a good selection of entrees, apps, and ingredients from the ocean as well. You can get your fill of briny fare from the Costco seafood department and in the prepared foods section. There are also plenty of freezer-friendly packages that will help you keep your favorite fish or crustaceans on the menu at any time.

Seafood can be pricey, but buying in bulk can help save a little money. The Costco store brand, Kirkland Signature, is also known for high quality items that are budget-friendly. Even though there are some luxury purchases available at Costco (we're talking jumbo lump crab and tasty smoked salmon), you can also grab basics like fish sticks to get your seafood fix without spending a ton.

Whether you're looking for something ready-to-eat or planning to cook a seafood feast, these are the items you shouldn't miss. Like other Costco purchases, they're sold in bulk, so be ready to enjoy some seafood favorites (or at least have a plan to store them in your freezer). While you're there, stock up on your favorite Costco condiments to complete your table and get ready to dig in.