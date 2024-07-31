13 Ways To Upgrade Your Frozen Fish Sticks
Fish is a good source of protein and other nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids and calcium, and frozen fish sticks are an affordable and easy way to get more fish into your diet. Typically made with mild fish varieties, such as pollock or cod, these frozen sticks may start as a simple dish, but they can take on extra style when you upgrade them.
Combine them with another delicious entree, serve them in a new and fun way, or add extra flavor; there are no limits when it comes to ways that make frozen fish sticks the star of the sea (and your plate).
Read on to learn about new dipping sauce choices, how to amp up their crunch and flavor, and how to cut down on their typical cooking time. Discover the ingredients that will turn your frozen fish sticks from a simple reheated dish to something worthy of its own social media post.
1. Transform them into tacos
Fish sticks are the perfect size and shape for street-style tacos. This upgrade is one of our favorites because it brings in plenty of flavor, is easy to prepare, and is super customizable. Just prepare your fish sticks like normal, and while they are cooking, prep toppings like shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, jalapeno, diced tomato, and sour cream.
You can cut the fish sticks into bite-sized pieces or leave them as-is before adding them to small tortillas. Double up and put two sticks side by side on the bottom of the tortilla to create a base layer that will prevent the rest of the toppings from spilling out. You can also add fish sticks to a beef taco to bring in more crunch, flavor, and protein.
If you want to go sans tortilla, try making a fish stick bowl with rice, slaw, and all of your favorite taco toppings. This is the perfect option for those looking for a heartier meal since you can add protein from grains like quinoa or farro.
2. Pair them with an unexpected sauce
Tartar sauce has long been a favorite accompaniment to fish dishes. But instead of the tried-and-true, consider dipping your fish sticks in something new, like tzatziki, tahini, or aioli, for a different flavor combination. Even though their names share many of the same sounds, tzatziki and tahini are very different sauces.
Yougurt-based tzatziki features the flavors of dill, mint, garlic, cucumber, and lemon. It has a similar brightness to tartar sauce thanks to the creamy base and the strong dill flavor. Tahini is a sesame-based sauce that includes oil and can add a savory flavor to your fish sticks meal. Aioli combines garlic and oil, plus any extra herbs you want to mix in, with egg yolk for richness, to make a delicious dipping sauce.
You can make your own homemade aioli, tzatziki, or tahini, or opt for a store-bought option to save time. You can often find these sauces in the deli section or dairy aisle at the grocery store. Fortunately, many of these dips are also delicious with chicken, beef, and pork, so you'll be sure to use every last bit.
3. Coat them in seasoned breadcrumbs
If you think fish stick breading is bland and basic, you can upgrade its crunch and flavor with extra flavored breadcrumbs. Simply dip your sticks in egg and breadcrumbs before cooking like normal. You don't need to adjust the heating instructions, although you might want to put down an extra layer of foil in the oven to catch any extra breadcrumbs that fall off. If you like the flavor of the fish sticks as-is but want to add more texture, another coating of breadcrumbs can still work for you. Just make sure to stick with plain breadcrumbs if that's the case.
Homemade breadcrumbs are a great way to use up bread that is starting to get stale. Just toast the bread, crumble it into the desired size, and add spices. If you would rather buy the breadcrumbs, there are blends available with different seasonings and spices. You can also explore changing the texture of your fish sticks with panko, which tends to be crispier than standard breadcrumbs. Both panko and breadcrumbs are typically found in the baking aisle at the grocery store.
4. Sprinkle them with cheese
Shredded cheese adds saltiness to your fish sticks, which works well to bring out their flavor. You can sprinkle the cheese over the top of your fish sticks after they cook for a gooey melted cheese topping or add cheese before you pop the fish sticks in the oven to let it get golden brown on top.
If you're adding an extra breadcrumb coating, mixing finely shredded cheese into the crumbs is the perfect way to make sure that every bite includes this extra flavor. Adjust the size of the shreds to give the fish sticks different textures each time. A cheesy dipping sauce is another good way to incorporate cheese that lets each person pick how much to dunk their sticks.
The variety of cheese that you use will also impact the flavor. Try cheddar for a simple cheese topping or a Mexican blend if you want to use the fish sticks in tacos. Swiss has a slightly tangier flavor profile that works well if you're planning to make a fried fish stick sandwich. Shredded or grated parmesan is also excellent, especially when incorporated into an extra crunchy breadcrumb coating.
5. Try cooking them in the air fryer
If you're used to cooking your fish sticks in the oven, swap out your baking sheet for the air fryer. They'll get extra crispy and cook in less time; typically between 5 and 6 minutes after preheating the air fryer to 400 degrees F. For the same amount of fish sticks, an oven takes between 14 and 16 minutes to get the same results. Make sure to put the fish sticks in the air fryer in one layer to allow for enough air circulation. Some models of air fryers allow you to cook multiple dishes at once, cutting down on dinner prep time even more.
To maximize crispiness and make sure that your fish sticks cook evenly throughout, give the basket a gentle shake halfway through the cooking time. This moves the fish sticks around in the basket and redistributes them. The fish sticks in the center get moved toward the outside, which helps the exterior get plenty of air. Adding a little bit of oil can also help your fish sticks get super crispy.
6. Assemble them in a fried fish sandwich
You can make small two-bite sandwiches with a single frozen fish stick or pack a few between a larger bun for a delicious fried fish sandwich. Hearty buns and hoagies work well and provide enough of a base for the fish sticks. Try different bread styles, such as pub burger buns or pretzel buns for different flavors. You don't need a lot of extras for a basic fried fish sandwich but make sure that the fish sticks are crispy and hot for the best results. You can combine this hack with other upgrades, such as adding extra breadcrumbs or cooking them in the air fryer, to take advantage of multiple tips at once.
Add lettuce and tartar sauce to round out the sandwich or stay with traditional coleslaw for a crunch that complements the hot, flaky fish. Fish sticks also make a yummy alternative to a traditional burger. Mayo, lettuce, and tomato work well with a fried fish burger but you can also get creative with pickles, Thousand Island dressing, or salsa.
7. Spice them up
Top your fish sticks with a sprinkle of cayenne pepper or red pepper flakes, or drizzle hot sauce over them. This will turn up the heat and the flavors will also pair well with a cool ranch or tartar dipping sauce. You can add your extra spice before or after the cooking process, which will change the final flavor and texture of the fish sticks. Pouring on some sauce or sprinkling on extra spices before cooking can create a crispy exterior crust that is delicious, but adding these after the cooking process allows you to customize the flavor for each person eating the meal. You can also serve fish sticks with a spicy dipping sauce if you want more control over how much heat you add to each bite.
Chili crisp is another spicy option that adds extra crunch as well. Peppercorns, garlic, ginger, seaweed, mushroom powder, and plenty of spices are combined in oil to add flavor and bring the heat; use it just like any other condiment.
8. Serve them in unexpected ways
Upgrading your frozen fish sticks doesn't always need to include fancy ingredients or new cooking methods. Sometimes it's just about fun and novelty, especially if you're making dinner for the young or young at heart. Frozen fish sticks offer the perfect opportunity to play with your food by presenting them in unexpected ways.
Take advantage of their size and shape by serving fish sticks vertically in a bowl along with dipping sauces. Set up a DIY food bar with fish sticks, chicken tenders, and other dippable dishes alongside a selection of sauces. Take a quick look through your cabinets and you may find that everything from glasses to baskets can work as a serving dish. Just put a layer of parchment paper underneath the fish sticks to protect the container's surface, if needed.
You can also use the other parts of your meal as inspiration for your fish stick creation. Build log cabin-style houses on your plate out of fish sticks, complete with a garden made out of coleslaw or a small tartar sauce pond. Or try serving your fish sticks in cones made out of tortillas to make mealtime more fun, which is especially great if you have young picky eaters.
9. Put together a harvest bowl
To turn frozen fish sticks into a nutrient-rich meal that will keep you full for hours, consider making a hearty harvest bowl. Start with rice, quinoa, or another grain as a base then add veggies, beans, and your fish sticks. Top it off with crunchy slaw or nuts, as well as your favorite sauce, for a satisfying meal. You can include roasted veggies for something warm and savory or pile it high with crunchy raw vegetables and beans for something a bit lighter.
Harvest bowls are great for meal prep because they are a one-dish lunch or dinner that can be made in advance and heated when you're ready to eat. They also keep well in the freezer. Add sauce that works well with your other ingredients, such as a tzatziki for a Greek-inspired bowl or salsa for a Mexican-inspired twist. Fish sticks can also be used in place of the raw fish traditionally used in a poke bowl. Simply cut them into smaller pieces and mix them with fresh ingredients like cucumbers, carrots, and edamame.
10. Make fish stick parmesan
Fish sticks typically use white, flaky fish that doesn't have a strong briny taste so it can take on the flavors of other ingredients. This makes it an excellent alternative to chicken for Italian-inspired meals like chicken parmesan or cheese and spaghetti bake. For this upgrade, consider using larger jumbo-sized fish sticks rather than small two-bite sticks for the most impressive presentation.
Just as celebrity chef Bobby Flay tweaked the classic chicken parm recipe with a pro tip to make the meat super crispy, you can use the same trick to upgrade your fish sticks. Add the cheese to the top of the fish sticks before cooking them, then once they are cooked through and gooey out of the oven, place the crunchy result over a layer of tomato sauce. This keeps the exterior crisp, which works perfectly with the savory tomato sauce and al dente pasta.
11. Boost mac and cheese
For a kid-friendly upgrade, cut up your cooked, crispy fish sticks into bite-sized pieces and add them to your fan-favorite macaroni and cheese. After both the mac and cheese and the fish sticks are done cooking separately, add the fish sticks just before serving to keep them as crispy as possible. You can make your own stand-out mac and cheese from scratch or use a high-quality boxed option to save time.
For larger gatherings, you can also layer frozen fish sticks on top of a mac and cheese casserole, then bake it in the oven with extra cheese sprinkled on top. This is a good meal to assemble ahead of time and cook once it's time to get dinner on the table. The fish will heat up along with the casserole, although you'll need to have the noodles cooked before putting it all together. The fish sticks create a protein-rich crust that brings plenty of crunch and flavor when cooking for a large crowd.
12. Turn them into a fancy salad
A traditional Nicoise salad is made with lettuce, tomatoes, olives, green beans, potatoes, green peppers, tuna, and anchovies. But some versions omit certain ingredients or swap out others to make the salad more custom. You can substitute fish sticks to make this salad into something new. They add some extra crunch which works well with the other fresh ingredients.
This salad is versatile and works well when served to a crowd and as a single-serve dish. You can cook as many frozen fish sticks as you need for your desired serving size. Between two and four fish sticks per person works well, especially if you add plenty of other salad ingredients. The fish serves as the main protein in the salad, which gets plenty of nutrients from the many veggies included.
Fish sticks can also work well on top of other salads, including Caesar salad or a simple garden salad. Experiment with different types of toppings and dressings to find the flavor combination that you love the most.
13. Wrap them up
You can put just about anything in a wrap and turn it into a portable sandwich. Add your fish sticks to a tortilla then top them with other ingredients — fresh vegetables, cheese, and crunchy lettuce all add extra nutrients — to transform them into a yummy fish sandwich wrap.
Lettuce, Caesar dressing, and parmesan cheese work for a Caesar-inspired wrap. You can also take the flavors of a fish taco, including fresh, crisp coleslaw and tartar sauce or aioli, and put them in a wrap. Consider trying a pita or other style of bread for a different flavor and texture.
The handheld wrap is the perfect on-the-go lunch or dinner. Make sure not to overstuff your wrap, especially if you plan to pack it for lunch. Fold the bottom up to keep all of the delicious ingredients inside. Or try this pro tip: hold the wrap together with toothpicks to keep it from falling apart.