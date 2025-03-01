Store-Bought Canned Crab Meat Ranked Worst To Best

If you're familiar with how to buy, prepare, and cook crabs, you'll know the process isn't quick. It can be worth it if you live near the ocean in order to enjoy the freshest meal, but fresh crab may not be available in the off season, and not everyone lives on the coast. Fortunately, canned crabmeat is a good alternative if fresh crabs aren't available, or if you'd like to avoid the work of preparing them. In fact, crab is one of the best canned fish to keep in your pantry for these and many other reasons.

Crab may lose some flavor and aroma in the canning process, but it's still a tasty and enjoyable ingredient that can be used to make a variety of recipes from crab dips to crab soups to restaurant-quality crab cakes. Since crab is quite perishable, the canned variety will give you the convenience of preparing it when you're ready, as both regular cans and refrigerated ones have a long shelf life. Once opened, the crabmeat should be used within a couple of days. Canned crabmeat is also high in protein and is a good source for omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B12, zinc, and selenium.

We've taken a look at some canned crabmeat products available in national grocery stores and evaluated them for criteria such as ingredients, appearance, taste, texture, and price. More information can be found in the methodology section at the end. Read on to learn more about our ranking and make choosing canned crabmeat easier the next time you're at the store.