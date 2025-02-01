Store-Bought Frozen French Fries, Ranked From Worst To Best

French fries are undeniably one of the greatest foods to ever grace the culinary world. They are crispy, salty, delicious — and, of course, they go great with countless meals. What's not to love? Making french fries from scratch may not take gourmet skill, but the process is fairly involved if you want to get it just right. That's where frozen fries come in. They aren't quite like fresh ones straight from the fryer, but they sure hit the spot with minimal effort. Pop a batch in the air fryer and they get pretty close to the real thing, especially if you start with the best frozen french fries around.

If you've ever wondered which frozen fries are extra crispy or flavorful, or whether the expensive organic brands are really worth the price hike, look no further. As a french fry fanatic myself, I couldn't be happier to tell you I bought, cooked, and tasted 13 major brands and styles to find out how they compare in a head-to-head competition. After sampling, I ranked the fries from worst to best based on flavor, texture (both inside and out), cost, and seasonings. I'll get into my methodology a bit more at the end, but for now, let's see how well the products performed so you can select the tastiest frozen fries possible moving forward.