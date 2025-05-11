Here's How Much Lobster Meat You Need For A Great Lobster Roll

Lobster rolls can be as easy or as complicated as you want to make them. You can study the exact differences between Maine and Connecticut lobster rolls to determine which one is right for you. You can give your crustacean the serious sous vide treatment for perfect lobster rolls. Or you can pick a preparation practically at random from a sea of cookery URLs and snag a bag of frozen shellfish meat. Either way, you're going to need about 4 ounces of the stuff per roll.

Four ounces of lobster meat, sourced from the claws, knuckles, tail, and as much as you can harvest from the skimpier legs (lobster is expensive; you gotta get your money's worth) just happens to be the perfect amount to fit into a grilled, split-top hot dog bun. You will see recipes that scale up or try to justify a little less, but 4 ounces is the most manageable measure for sandwich handling while still serving a satisfying portion. If that sounds a little low, just think of your 4-ounce lobster rolls as the pescatarian take on a quarter pounder.