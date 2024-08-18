7 Hidden Gems From Costco's Premade Foods

Salmon Milano refers to the preparation of salmon with butter and herbs. The result is a moist, tender fish that has bright herb flavor and Costco's is one of the best. Not only do they use excellent quality salmon but the herb topping makes it extra flavorful without any extra steps required. It comes with the herb butter already placed on the salmon in just the right spots. As it cooks, the herb butter melts and creates a coating on the top of the fish. Along with large pieces of dill, the placement of the butter ensures that every piece of salmon has a burst of this extra flavor. You might need to rearrange the butter pats before you throw the salmon in the oven if they've shifted to make sure that they are evenly spaced. This dish looks impressive on the plate and pairs well with steamed broccoli and white wine, which you can also find at Costco in certain states.

This is also one of the healthier options thanks to the omega-3s in the large salmon portion. The only downside of this option is that, like most fish, it doesn't reheat that well. This one is best prepared when you plan to eat all (or at least most) of it during the same meal. As expected from Costco, it's a large piece of salmon, which makes it a great value; a restaurant might charge two or three times as much for a similar dish, and a smaller portion at that.