Your heart is racing. Your breath is unsteady. Your frantic eyes can't keep focus. Is that sweat dripping down your forehead? Nope, this isn't a first date. You're just (very) nervous to approach the butchers behind the meat counter at your grocery store. If you're used to only buying packages of pre-cut meat, it can be a fairly nerve-wracking shift to interact with a professional butcher to purchase your meat supply. Those huge cleavers and saws look pretty darn intimidating. Not to mention all that blood. So what are you supposed to say? More importantly, what are the things you definitely shouldn't say?

Whether you're an anxious newbie shopping for the first time at your local butcher shop or if you're a meat department enthusiast and need a quick refresher, there is a lot to learn regarding butcher shop etiquette. Read through this list to hone in on the top 12 things you should never say to your butcher, with helpful advice directly from a skilled expert in the industry.

I interviewed Steve Baker, a professional butcher at Whole Foods Market with over six years of butchering experience. Baker offers his wisdom, humor, and years of practice on how customers can avoid the biggest mistakes and faux pas when talking to a butcher and how to be a more knowledgeable and respectful shopper when purchasing meats.