The Difference Between Rib Roast And Prime Rib

A rib roast (more aptly named than some other cuts of beef) can be cut from anywhere on the ribs, including the primal section closer to the front of the cow, or the back section nearer the hips. Typically, anything labeled "rib roast" comes from the back section, which yields smaller, leaner cuts of meat. Most butchers and grocery store meat counters sell these roasts without the bone, but you can sometimes find bone-in versions, or you can request them if you're ordering ahead from your butcher.

Boneless cuts have a greater tendency to dry out, though they can still provide a juicy, impressive main dish if cooked correctly. However, some people prefer a bone-in rib roast because the marrow and gelatin in the bones help keep this cut moist while also imparting additional flavor. This may be why rib roasts are one of Alton Brown's favorite holiday dinner centerpieces — he suggests salting your rib roast in advance to help enhance the meat's overall flavor and achieve a beautiful outer crust.

If you prefer boneless rib roasts (which are usually cheaper and slightly more versatile), it's best to stick to cooking methods that help retain moisture, such as grilling or smoking. A grill seals the outside of the meat to quickly lock in moisture and gives the rib roast an additional layer of charred flavor. Smoking takes longer but is well-known for giving tougher cuts of meat a beautifully tender texture and deep layers of flavor.