The Difference Between Rib Roast And Prime Rib
To the uninitiated, naming conventions for different cuts of beef seem designed to elicit confusion. Baseball steak, chuck roast, and brisket might as well be code names that can only be decrypted by your local butcher. Even worse, some names are nearly identical, making it all too easy to order the wrong thing. Though many of the best, most tender cuts of beef require little more than seasoning and a good sear to bring out their succulent flavor, they vary widely in price. That means asking for the wrong cut could be a very expensive mistake.
Let's focus on prime rib versus rib roast. These cuts may come from similar areas of the cow, but one is typically much more expensive than the other. Additionally, each cut responds best to specific cooking methods, so knowing how to differentiate them is not only easier on your wallet, but it may just save you from preparing an unpleasantly dry main dish.
What is a rib roast?
A rib roast (more aptly named than some other cuts of beef) can be cut from anywhere on the ribs, including the primal section closer to the front of the cow, or the back section nearer the hips. Typically, anything labeled "rib roast" comes from the back section, which yields smaller, leaner cuts of meat. Most butchers and grocery store meat counters sell these roasts without the bone, but you can sometimes find bone-in versions, or you can request them if you're ordering ahead from your butcher.
Boneless cuts have a greater tendency to dry out, though they can still provide a juicy, impressive main dish if cooked correctly. However, some people prefer a bone-in rib roast because the marrow and gelatin in the bones help keep this cut moist while also imparting additional flavor. This may be why rib roasts are one of Alton Brown's favorite holiday dinner centerpieces — he suggests salting your rib roast in advance to help enhance the meat's overall flavor and achieve a beautiful outer crust.
If you prefer boneless rib roasts (which are usually cheaper and slightly more versatile), it's best to stick to cooking methods that help retain moisture, such as grilling or smoking. A grill seals the outside of the meat to quickly lock in moisture and gives the rib roast an additional layer of charred flavor. Smoking takes longer but is well-known for giving tougher cuts of meat a beautifully tender texture and deep layers of flavor.
What is prime rib?
Though prime rib is also from the rib area of the cow, it's from the front half of the ribs, nearer the shoulders and head. Meat cut from this area is considered "prime" (and is generally more expensive than meat from other areas) because it's usually very tender and deeply marbled with fat. While some prefer leaner cuts for health reasons, many choose marbled cuts of beef because the matrix of fat keeps the meat moist and helps enhance its flavor. This makes prime rib ideal for slow roasting, which will help the marbling melt and sink into the meat for a truly luscious texture.
One of the biggest mistakes you can make with prime rib is cooking it too quickly over high heat. Tender cuts of meat like this one should be handled with patience, as cooking them too quickly could create a tough, unpleasantly chewy texture. Another mistake to avoid is overcooking your prime rib. Serving it medium rare ensures it's hot all the way through, yet still tender and juicy. Meanwhile, well-done prime rib has the same texture as any other overcooked beef — shoe leather.
Usually, this cut is also large enough to feed at least a few people, so it's a popular alternative to turkey or goose at holiday gatherings. It can also make the perfect entrée for a dinner party or other celebration — just be sure to pair it with sides that elevate and showcase its flavor, such as buttery rosemary potatoes or sweet, oven-roasted glazed carrots.
All prime rib is rib roast (though not all rib roast is prime rib)
As the names for these two cuts of beef suggest, both come from the rib area of the cow. In fact, prime rib is technically a type of rib roast, as it comes from the first 6 to 12 primal ribs. However, most cuts of beef labeled "rib roast" come from the back section of the ribs, indicating that they're of a different quality than meat taken from the primal ribs. This means that all prime rib is rib roast, but not all rib roast is prime rib. If you want to make sure you're purchasing the right thing, it's always okay to ask your butcher — they're the expert, after all.
When cooked correctly, both of these cuts of meat easily become succulent and tender, though both can also become dry and tough if neglected or cooked using the wrong method. Of the two, rib roast is more prone to drying out, especially if you spring for the boneless cut. It's a little harder to overcook prime rib since it's always served bone-in and contains more fat.
Because of these differences, rib roasts are great for pan-searing or popping into the slow cooker, while prime rib responds best to an afternoon of slowly caramelizing in the oven. It's also fairly common to use rib roast as the main protein in dishes like beef tacos, chili, or stew. Meanwhile, prime rib is usually the star of the meal.