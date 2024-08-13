The Secret To Super Tender Oxtail According To Kwame Onwuachi

Oxtail is one of the most delicious cuts of beef, offering a rich, savory flavor on par with short ribs, but at a more affordable price. It also happens to be one of the most underrated cuts of beef. This is partly due to the fact that it's difficult to find oxtail at supermarkets and butcher shops, largely because each cow yields very little of it. Unfortunately, oxtail also suffers from its reputation as a tough cut riddled with chewy connective tissue. This isn't nearly as big of an issue as some might think, though. To prove it, Chowhound sought advice from James Beard Award-winning chef Kwame Onwuachi, who is hosting a block party with Guinness on August 24 in Williamsburg, Brooklyn's Domino Park.

Onwuachi is the chef and owner of the celebrated Afro-Caribbean restaurant Tatiana in New York City, as well as a former "Top Chef" contestant and judge, and also the author of "Notes from a Young Black Chef." Much of his cooking draws on his family's roots in Nigeria and the Caribbean, both regions where oxtail is prominently featured in the cuisine, and he currently features the cut in multiple dishes on Tatiana's menu. According to Onwuachi, if you're struggling to achieve tender oxtail in your dishes, it probably comes down to two issues. "It's not cooked long enough, or it's cooked at the wrong temperature," he says. Fixing these issues requires careful attention to your recipe.