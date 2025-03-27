What Are Sweetbreads And What Do They Taste Like?

If you're unfamiliar with sweetbreads, here's the first thing you need to know: They're neither literally sweet, nor are they a type of bread. Rather, they're a mildly flavored organ meat considered to be a delicacy in France, Germany, and throughout the Middle East. While they're rarely found in supermarkets or commonly served in the United States, sweetbreads have long been an under-the-radar favorite among chefs and diners at high-end restaurants who appreciate their gentle flavor and buttery texture.

They're also a great cut to try even if you normally dislike other organ meats. Sweetbreads lack the strong flavors that turns many eaters away from liver and kidneys, and their tender texture will appeal to those who find the chewiness of tripe and gizzards off-putting. And, as chefs have long known, they're a great vehicle for rich, flavorful sauces. Finally, as eaters concerned about the ethics and sustainability of meat have come to realize, an appreciation of lesser-known meat cuts and organ meats helps ensure no part of an animal goes to waste. So if you're curious to try sweetbreads, here's everything you need to know.