14 Best Cuts Of Beef: The Only Grocery Store Guide You Need

Beef is the perfect protein when you want to cook a hearty, indulgent meal. With so many cuts available, though, how do you know which ones will taste best with the dish you're planning on making? Many home cooks choose their cuts of beef based simply on how big the cut is and how fresh it looks. While those criteria can come into play, it's also helpful to know the properties of different cuts of beef.

Beef cuts vary in texture and flavor. In general, muscles that a cow uses often will be tougher, while areas that get less use are more tender. This directly impacts how you should cook the meat. For example, the best cuts of steak for grilling are typically tender and will cook quickly in a pan or over fire. Tougher cuts need low-and-slow cooking to break down the connective tissue, so they're better for braising, smoking, and stewing.

Not sure which cut is right for you? We spoke to several chefs and meat experts to find out which cuts work best with various cooking methods. They offered advice on everything from the most indulgent cuts to flavorful cuts that won't break the bank, and even some underrated steak cuts you need to try.

