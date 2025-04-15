12 Grocery Chains With The Highest Quality Meat Departments

The home of the famed cheap rotisserie chickens is also home to one of Julia Child's preferred meat departments, so you know you can't really go wrong at Costco. The meat department at the much-loved warehouse club is a favorite of professional butchers, too, and it has a well-deserved reputation for stocking plentiful amounts of different cuts. These include specialties like A5 wagyu worth hundreds of dollars and Spanish ham carving sets (also worth hundreds of dollars). Interestingly, the business center locations are rumored to have different cuts than you'd find at the regular locations.

One issue — believe it or not — is that even the regular cuts of beef can be kind of pricey. Given Costco's reputation as a cost-saver, that sounds like a bad thing. However, Costco sells a lot of its meat in bulk, remember, and the company's standards for meat quality are incredibly high. Both of those converge to give you large amounts of very good meat, although many customers do admit that the per-pound meat prices are on par with other grocery stores. Of course, if you're buying those wagyu steaks, even smaller portions (which some customers wish were possible) carry a high price tag. Still, if you want your money to go toward food that you don't regret buying, Costco appears to be one of the better options if you aren't aiming for bargain-basement pricing.