The Cutting Board Mistake That Causes Huge Food Safety Hazards

You probably already know the basics of cleaning your cutting board — no matter what you're slicing, dicing, or chopping up on top of it, it usually leaves behind some residue that needs to be washed off. However, if you're slicing or handling any kind of raw meat on a cutting board and not washing it immediately after, you're putting your health at risk. You should never put food on a cutting board that's just had raw meat on it.

Raw beef, poultry, and even fish can leave germs on your cutting board once you're done with them. This includes all the usual suspects you see in warnings about eating raw meat: salmonella, E. coli, listeria, and plenty more. If you remove the raw meat and immediately start chopping veggies (for example) on the cutting board, then those germs can easily end up contaminating your food. At the bare minimum, the USDA says you should wash and sanitize your cutting board thoroughly after you handle raw meat on it. Of course, using a separate cutting board for raw meat eliminates the risk entirely.