You're Freezing Meat Wrong, But You Can Fix It In One Step According To Melissa Clark

Unless you eschew meat for personal reasons, animal protein most likely makes an appearance at your dinner table. There's certainly no shortage of great meat recipes to choose from. However, unless you're buying it fresh every day, you've no doubt had to store some in your freezer. Unfortunately, there is a right and wrong way to freeze your favorite cuts, and there's a good chance you're doing it all wrong.

In 2020, when stocking up on groceries was all the rage, Melissa Clark shared with "The Rachel Ray Show" her best tips and tricks for storing food in the freezer. First among them was rewrapping meat before freezing. It might be easy to store meat in its supermarket packaging, but this can lead to discoloration and freezer burn as the thin plastic is designed for easy access, not freezing. While not a food safety issue, freezer burn will cause the meat to become dried out and unappetizing.

Now, if you're already in the habit of rewrapping your meat, good on you. However, there's more to the process than just popping pork chops in a zip-top plastic freezer bag and calling it a day. Removing air, for example, is incredibly important as oxygen can change the taste of the meat and the way it looks.

