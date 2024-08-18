Tenderloin Vs Filet Mignon: The Difference Between Luxury Steak Cuts

While tenderloin is considered one of the best cuts of steak, not everyone favors this cut. In fact, according to some chefs, filet mignon is an overrated cut. Filet mignon is popular for its buttery soft texture, leanness, and for being a boneless cut that's easy to cook and eat. However, some chefs and steak eaters prefer cuts that contain more fat, since fat equals flavor.

Fat marbling, such as found on a ribeye steak, releases rich umami flavor into the steak as it cooks. So, while filet mignon is a popular choice for its tender texture, it might not be as flavorful and savory as other fattier cuts, like ribeye or New York strip. Indeed, If you ask most chefs, they'll opt for a ribeye as the best cut of steak to cook. Ribeye comes from the rib section of the cow, located between the shoulder and the loin. The fattiness of this section results in juicy, flavorsome steak — no sauces required.

While ribeye, tenderloin, and filet mignon tend to be on the pricier side, there are plenty of other flavorful steak cuts that won't break the bank. If you follow the best way to cook any steak cut, you can enjoy steak at all price points, whether eaten as an elegant main course or cut up in a tasty dish like steak tacos.

