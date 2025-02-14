How To Tell If Your Meat From The Grocery Store Is Actually Fresh
When you're picking up meat from the grocery store, the last thing you want is to get home and discover that what you picked out is far from fresh. Not only does that put a damper on dinner, but it can be a waste of money. So, we set about trying to figure out how you can actually tell whether or not the best cuts of beef are fresh at your local grocer. Fortunately for us, John Karangis, the executive chef and vice president of culinary innovation at Shake Shack, had the answers.
Speaking exclusively to Chowhound, Karangis tells us that the freshest meat at the store will always be bright red with a moist but not sticky texture. The red color is caused by myoglobin, a protein in muscle tissue, interacting with oxygen, and it's brightest when the meat is fresh. However, as the meat ages, it will darken due to oxidation, denoting a lack of freshness. Karangis recommends selecting butcher-wrapped meats, such as from your grocer's butcher counter, instead of pre-packaged, if possible, as it allows you to ask the butcher questions about where the meat is sourced from and when it was processed. Meat that is sourced locally and has traveled less distance from the farm to the store will always be best.
As for choosing the best ground beef, Karangis notes that it's best when used or frozen within one to two days of grinding. So, if you're not getting your ground meat from the butcher's counter, check the dates to ensure you're not buying something that's still technically good but not as fresh.
Freeze your meat to keep it fresh once you bring it home
Storing fresh meat properly is extremely important unless you plan on using it as soon as you return from the store. While meat can be kept in the refrigerator for up to five days, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, keep in mind that it's getting less and less fresh every day, and the fridge isn't enough to completely stop bacteria from growing. A good rule of thumb is that meat not used within a day should be frozen to preserve freshness.
Now, Melissa Clark has some great advice about the right way to freeze meat, which has to do with rewrapping what you buy beforehand. For example, don't just toss your meat into the freezer while it's still on a styrofoam tray covered with plastic wrap. That's only going to invite freezer burn and ruin your meat. Instead, you want to transfer everything into freezer bags, wrap it in freezer paper, or even vacuum seal it. The key is getting rid of as much oxygen as possible while limiting exposure to moisture.
While meat will technically be okay in the freezer indefinitely, it's best to use it within 12 months for the best quality and within four months for ground meat. However, be on the lookout for any signs of freezer burn so you can fix the issue before it can ruin your future dinner plans.