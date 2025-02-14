How To Tell If Your Meat From The Grocery Store Is Actually Fresh

When you're picking up meat from the grocery store, the last thing you want is to get home and discover that what you picked out is far from fresh. Not only does that put a damper on dinner, but it can be a waste of money. So, we set about trying to figure out how you can actually tell whether or not the best cuts of beef are fresh at your local grocer. Fortunately for us, John Karangis, the executive chef and vice president of culinary innovation at Shake Shack, had the answers.

Speaking exclusively to Chowhound, Karangis tells us that the freshest meat at the store will always be bright red with a moist but not sticky texture. The red color is caused by myoglobin, a protein in muscle tissue, interacting with oxygen, and it's brightest when the meat is fresh. However, as the meat ages, it will darken due to oxidation, denoting a lack of freshness. Karangis recommends selecting butcher-wrapped meats, such as from your grocer's butcher counter, instead of pre-packaged, if possible, as it allows you to ask the butcher questions about where the meat is sourced from and when it was processed. Meat that is sourced locally and has traveled less distance from the farm to the store will always be best.

As for choosing the best ground beef, Karangis notes that it's best when used or frozen within one to two days of grinding. So, if you're not getting your ground meat from the butcher's counter, check the dates to ensure you're not buying something that's still technically good but not as fresh.