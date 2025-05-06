The 14 Worst Hot Dog Mistakes Everyone Makes

It's true that hot dogs have a long lifespan. Indeed, this is part of their appeal. "When I began my career in restaurants, I specifically chose hot dogs as a core part of my concept because they are easier to manage in terms of shelf life," Tim Tobitsch said. They're fully cooked due to the smoking process, often cured, and vacuum-sealed, all of which help them last a longer time in the fridge compared to fresh meat.

However, they don't last forever. "Check the sell-by date before purchasing," Tobitsch advised. Then keep an eye on them, and don't toss them once the clock counts down to zero. "It's likely that a package of hot dogs will be good for several weeks beyond your purchase date." Note that the sell-by and expiration dates are a matter of food quality, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, not food safety. So if the hot dogs are still sealed and look and smell fresh, they are probably okay to eat — but that's a personal choice.

When choosing a hot dog, you should also remember that lasting a long time and tasting good are not necessarily the same thing. "Most supermarket hot dogs are packed with preservatives, which gives them a long shelf life, but that doesn't mean they'll taste fresh," Eric Tanaka said. "The key to buying hot dogs is to go local. Seek out butchers or small producers who make fresh hot dogs from local meat sources." Not only will you get more flavor and better character, he said, you'll get more transparency in the supply chain.