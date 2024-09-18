Why You Should Stop Grilling And Boiling Your Hot Dogs

Chances are, if you're a lover of hot dogs, you've grilled or boiled your fair share of them. After all, these traditional preparation methods are pretty standard. Wouldn't you be surprised, then, to learn that these techniques are actually not the best ways to cook this staple?

Most store-bought hot dogs are pre-cooked so, even though you could technically eat them right away, most people tend to take the extra step to heat and prepare them. But don't bother boiling your hot dogs. It sucks all the flavor out and leaves you with rubbery, flavorless meat sticks.

Grilled hot dogs are generally preferred. They look fancy with the grill marks and they have a nice, smoky taste with a crisp outer casing. But they should generally be enjoyed as soon as possible after grilling or else that outer casing cools and shrivels, creating an unappealing texture. The burnt charcoal or ash taste that can sometimes linger is also a turn-off for some people. Above all else, though, the high heat from the grill tends to blister and dry hot dogs out. Instead, the best move is to put the hot dogs on the griddle.

