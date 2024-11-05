Why Spiralizing Your Hot Dogs Is A Game Changer

I'm a big fan of hot dogs. So much so, I once won the annual hot dog eating contest at the Columbia County Fair in New York's Hudson Valley by scarfing down 6 ½ in three minutes. While that's nothing compared to what world-famous competitive eater Joey Chestnut has devoured at Nathan's hot dog eating contest at Coney Island, it was enough for me to beat the competition. Over the years, I've tried various cooking techniques for preparing franks, including the two-step method of poaching and grilling hot dogs on a high flame. But by far the easiest and most rewarding hack has been to spiralize my hot dogs before cooking them.

This simple technique gives the hot dog more surface area, which means that whether you're grilling or pan frying them, you'll end up with crispier, more caramelized meat. Spiralized dogs also cook faster, which helps keep them juicy. A spiral cut frank perfectly fits onto a bun and the open spaces create pockets to keep condiments in the dog — rather than on your shirt — as you're eating.